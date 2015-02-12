(Adds details)
STOCKHOLM Feb 12 Africa Oil said on
Thursday it planned to raise $100 million in a private placement
and that it would take impairment charges related to assets in
Somalia and Ethiopia.
It said the private placement would be of new common shares
and that Dundee Securities Europe LLP and Pareto Securities
would act as joint bookrunners.
The company said it would record a non-cash impairment
charge related to its assets in Puntland, Somalia, in the fourth
quarter of 2014 and would refrain from any operational activity
until the political situation improved.
Africa Oil also said it had notified its partners it would
withdraw from its 10 percent working interest in the Adigala
Block in Ethiopia and that it would take a non-cash impairment
charge related to costs there as well.
On Sept. 30, intangible exploration assets related to the
Puntland properties amounted to $91 million and $6 million
related to the Adigala Block.
The company said the net proceeds from the private placement
would be used primarily to fund ongoing appraisal and
pre-development activities in the South Lokichar Basin in Kenya.
