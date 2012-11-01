CAPE TOWN Nov 1 BP will drill 17 new
exploration wells in Libya, both onshore and offshore, the first
since a "force majeure" was lifted in May this year following
disruption caused by the 2011 war, a senior official said on
Thursday.
"We have lifted force majeure and started the exploration
programme in Libya," Jasper Peijs, the company's exploration
manager-eastern hemisphere, told an African oil conference.
He said BP had continued to pay its Libyan national staff
during the uprising and kept the operations base on standby.
Peijs did not give a timeline for the drilling, although
officials at Libya's National Oil Co indicated in September BP
would start drilling in 2013.
"Offshore we have acquired 17,000 square kilometers of 3-D
seismic in the Sirte Basin, another commitment to five
exploration wells and onshore we've acquired 14,000 square
kilometers of 3-D in the Ghadames Basin and have a commitment of
12 exploration wells," Peijs said.
OPEC member Libya, which has Africa's largest crude
reserves, aims to raise its oil production to 1.8 million
barrels per day in 2013, even though security in the country
remains precarious.