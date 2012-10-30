CAPE TOWN Oct 30 British energy company
Madagascar Oil will start production at a pilot project
in Madagascar early next year to test extraction of as much as
3.9 billion barrels of heavy crude from sands, a senior official
said on Tuesday.
The pilot plant at the company's flagship Tsimiroro oil field
on the island will use steam to heat the oil and change its
viscosity before it is extracted.
It may help the company determine the cost and prospects for
investing in the field, which could start exporting crude by
2020.
"The steam flood pilot will actually have its own
performance curve that will ramp up, starting in the first
quarter of next year, and it will probably peak some time toward
the end of 2013 or early 2014 at around a thousand barrels a
day," Mark Weller, Madagascar chief operating officer, said on
the sidelines of an African oil conference organised by Global
Pacific & Partners.
The pilot is designed to test several key performance
parameters of the reservoir and help the company refine its
estimates of the cost of fully developing the field, initially
pegged at $1.5 billion, Weller said.
Most of the money would be used to get the crude out and to
build an export terminal on the site, a pipeline to the coast
and a marine terminal and offshore mooring facility.
"It's pretty certain that we will have our analysis complete
for an investment decision at the end of 2013 ... My best
projection is that it will take about five years to get
everything imported, to get it all installed and to get it built
and started. So 2019 right now would be the start date we would
expect," said Weller.
He said the company, which is in partnership with Total
in the Bemolanga field, sees prospective volumes in
excess of 3 billion barrels of oil equivalent in other
Madagascan acreage, including conventional lighter oil and
natural gas fields.
Madagascar off Africa's east coast is seen as having huge
oil, gold and nickel potential, but investors have been deterred
from coming into the country since a coup in 2009.