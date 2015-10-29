* Final investment decision expected by June
* Excess power could be sold to South Africa, Zambia
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, Oct 29 A final investment decision is
expected mid-2016 on Namibia's long-delayed Kudu gas-to-power
project, which is seen as key to boosting electricity security
in the south west African country, a senior government official
said on Thursday.
The project, where costs have doubled to around $2.3
billion, will entail gas from the offshore Kudu field being
transferred to a floating production system, before being piped
some 170 kms (105 miles) to a planned 885 megawatt (MW) power
plant at Oranjemund along the coast.
"We are on track. The project is at a stage where it's never
been before and we should be able to make a final investment
decision or financial close by June next year," said Immanuel
Mulunga, managing director of the National Petroleum Corporation
of Namibia (Namcor).
Namcor owns 44 percent of the upstream venture, for which
the state has committed to help fund associated development
costs.
Mulunga said a preferred technical operator, which will also
take the 31 percent equity vacated by Tullow Oil, was
selected and negotiations were ongoing. He did not name the
preferred operator.
Discussions were also continuing with the World Bank's
private arm, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), over
the possibility of the IFC taking an equity stake in the
venture, he added.
"All the pieces of the puzzle are coming together," Mulunga
said of the project expected to produce first power at the start
of 2019.
The Kudu field, with proven reserves of around 1.4 trillion
cubic feet of gas, has not been developed for four decades after
being discovered by Chevron in 1974.
Mulunga said a gas sales agreement between the upstream
partners and Kudu Power had been drafted and agreed to the
"fullest extent possible", while talks with preferred
contractors for the subsea pipelines and floating production
system were expected to be concluded early in 2016.
"The gas price is affordable for Namibia and for the
international market and we are quite confident the project will
happen," he said on the sidelines of an African oil and gas
conference in Cape Town.
Once the power plant is built, it is expected to provide
Namibia with 400 MW of power, and between 100-300 MW of surplus
power will be purchased by South Africa's state owned utility
Eskom, which is struggling to provide sufficient electricity in
Africa's most advanced economy.
Zambia's Copperbelt Energy Corporation has also agreed to
buy up to 300 MW of electricity to supply its key mining sector.
(Editing by James Macharia and Mark Potter)