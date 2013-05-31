* Tullow data covers 8 countries, but not contract terms
* U.S., EU legislation will require greater transparency
* Tullow says Uganda could earn $50 bln from existing finds
By Andrew Callus
LONDON, May 31 Africa-focused Tullow Oil Plc
took a step this week towards the extra openness on
government payments anti-corruption legislators want, releasing
figures by country, and by payment type, for the first time.
In its 2012 corporate responsibility report, Africa's
biggest independent international oil company published all the
tax, royalty and other payments it has made to all governments
around the world.
The report goes further than some larger companies have with
disclosure, and offers a glimpse at the tens of billions of
dollars pouring into the accounts of resource-rich African
governments, but its disclosure level falls short of the demands
of new legislation.
The sums paid are immense in the context of the economies of
some of the poorest countries in the world, and legislators hope
extra transparency will curb the corruption that has dogged
extractive industries in Africa down the decades.
Tullow's report included payments it made to eight
governments in sub-Saharan Africa, and comes as the non-binding
Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), to which
its main producing country, Ghana, is a signatory, gathers
momentum with countries and companies around the world.
It also follows recent transparency legislation in the
United States, which goes further, insisting under rules linked
to the Dodd-Frank Act that U.S.-registered companies disclose
payments on a project-by-project basis.
Europe plans similarly tight rules under its proposed EU
Accounting Directive.
The American Petroleum Institute, of which large oil
companies such as Royal Dutch/Shell and Exxon Mobil
are members, is engaged in litigation against the rules
implementing the U.S. legislation, arguing it puts them in an
impossible legal position with regard to contract terms in
certain countries, and forces the disclosure of competitively
sensitive data.
Tullow is not bound by U.S. legislation, and did not reveal
contract details in its report. "We are prohibited from doing
that in certain countries," said Chairman Simon Thompson.
However, he agreed that full project-by-project disclosure,
as pioneered in Africa by Ghana, was the way forward, because it
has "created an absolute level playing field so that everybody
knows what everybody else's contract looks like and there are no
commercial sensitivity issues as a result," he told Reuters.
"I think it's a very powerful example of transparency really
working well and to the benefit of both of responsible companies
and a responsible government."
MORE THAN THE FOREIGN AID?
Tullow is mainly an exploration company, and in the oil
industry, the bulk of payments to governments come at the later,
production stage.
It is also absent from the two dominant African producer
countries - Nigeria and Angola - where contract terms and
production costs may be quite different from the ones it pays.
Tullow accounted for only 57,850 barrels per day (bpd) out of a
total 6.2 million bpd from the region last year.
Nevertheless, it is the biggest international operator in
the region outside the major integrated oil companies.
And its figures offer a glimpse of the scale of government
oil income in a region where the World Bank says almost half the
population exist below a poverty income threshold of $1.25 a day
with some of the highest poverty rates in oil producing nations.
Tullow said it paid a total of $905 million in crude oil
valued at $108 per barrel plus money to governments, of which
about $751 million went to sub-Saharan Africa.
Even stripping out a $143 million disputed corporation tax
payment in Uganda for the sale of some exploration assets, that
amounts to more than $30 for each of the 21 million barrels
Tullow produced there in 2012.
At that rate, the region's total output of 2.263 billion
barrels a year would be yielding well over $60 billion a year
for the governments. That compares with total 2011 Overseas
Development Aid to sub-Saharan Africa of $45 billion, according
to OECD figures.
Gas revenue, mainly for Nigeria and Angola at present, but
in future potentially for Mozambique, Tanzania and others, would
be on top of that.
"This (transparency push) is all about making sure the vast
amounts of money these resources could earn, are all accounted
for and used properly - bearing in mind these are non-renewable
resources," said Carl Dolan, senior policy officer at the
pressure group Transparency International.
"This is why this legislation is so badly needed. This is a
once in a lifetime opportunity for these economies to put
themselves on a sustainable footing."
$50 BLN COMING UGANDA'S WAY
Tullow also offered a flavour of the potential oil income
awaiting oil frontier countries like Uganda, which has yet to
produce any oil or gas, but where it sees promise.
Uganda's government can expect to earn $50 billion on behalf
of its 35 million strong population from reserves already
discovered over the lifetime of the fields, Tullow said - almost
three years' worth of its $17 billion gross domestic product
(GDP).
Uganda borders to its west with the Democratic Republic of
Congo, whose eastern borderlands are the scene of one of
Africa's most intractable conflicts.
Asked where the oil money might go, the Commissioner for
Uganda's Petroleum Exploration and Production Department, Ernest
Rubondo, would not comment on the $50 billion estimate but said:
"On the spending priorities... essentially they revolve around
creating lasting value through investing on infrastructure and
education to create human capacity."
OPPOSITION
Royal Dutch/Shell executives were taken to task at
the company's annual general meeting last week by shareholders
for joining in the opposition to the U.S. legislation.
Shell is a founder member of the EITI, but notes in its 2012
revenue transparency report - the second one it has published -
that its data "excludes countries whose governments have
prohibited or have otherwise indicated that we should not make
such disclosure."
Tullow's Thompson said Tullow did not ask permission to
publish its data, but simply informed country governments that
it was going to do so.
"We don't feel that we are breaching any contracts by
making clear the payments we are making. Much of that is in the
public domain. All we are doing really is collecting the data
and putting it in a form that enables others to use it."