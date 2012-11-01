CAPE TOWN Nov 1 Royal Dutch Shell
expects to lift a force majeure on two grades of Nigerian crude
oil by the end of November, a top official said on Thursday.
"We are hopeful it will be lifted by the end of November on
both the export terminals," Ian Craig, the vice president for
production and exploration in sub-Saharan Africa, said in an
interview.
In late October Shell's Nigerian venture declared force
majeure on exports of Bonny and Forcados crude, citing damage
caused by thieves and flooding that affected a third-party
supplier.
"The problem that we're having is these repeated incidents.
So you fix one, you go for a period and then you have another
one. I'm pretty sure we'll get out of this one quickly, the
difficulty is how long before the next incident," the
Lagos-based executive said on the sidelines of an African oil
conference organised by Global Pacific & Partners.
Separately, Shell said its Nigerian output has been cut by
about 20,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter due to
flooding in the Niger Delta.