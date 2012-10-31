CAPE TOWN Oct 31 French oil major Total
said it was confident of reaching an agreement soon
with the South Sudanese government over exploration in a
disputed block and was ready to resume work there with a new
partner, a senior official said on Wednesday.
Last month the government said it would split Total's
120,000 square km concession into three parts to speed up
exploration in South Sudan, which seceded from Sudan over a year
ago.
"We are really confident that we will have an agreement with
South Sudan government and with the introduction also of a new
partner," Jacques Marraud des Grottes, Africa President of Total
exploration and production unit told journalists.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Stoddard)