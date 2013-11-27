CAPE TOWN Nov 27 Africa-focused Tullow Oil
learnt its lesson after messing up in Kenya, where
community protests over local jobs and contracts halted
exploration last month, a senior company official said on
Wednesday.
Tullow and partner Africa Oil resumed drilling in
blocks 10BB and 13T earlier in November after reaching an
agreement with leaders to prevent a repeat of protests.
"Tullow is no cowboy operator, no short-cutter. We were
born, remember, onshore Africa and know full well that the head
of the village can shut you down no matter what the head of
state does," Tim O'Hanlon, vice president of Tullow's African
business, told delegates at an oil and gas conference organised
by Global Pacific & Partners.
He said the company, which has operations across the
continent, prided itself on getting "stakeholder issues" right
from the start - industry speak for getting buy-in from local
communities.
"And yet, we messed up, we must have messed up. We mustn't
have been communicating our good messages properly," O'Hanlon
said in an unusually contrite admission. The company had learnt
its lesson, he said, without elaborating.
The protests highlighted social risks in the world's poorest
continent, where massive oil and gas finds along the east coast
are propelling an exploration boom which has not always trickled
down to impoverished communities.
Tullow struck oil at its Agete-1 well in northern Kenya, its
fifth consecutive discovery since it began drilling in the
region which is a new hydrocarbon frontier.