ABUJA, July 18 Pirates robbed a chemical tanker
off the coast of Togo this weeK, a maritime agency and a
security source said on Thursday, the latest attack in
increasingly dangerous West African waters.
Gunmen in speedboats boarded the Marshall Islands-flagged MT
Ocean Centurion on Tuesday, around 45 nautical miles southeast
of Togo's coastal capital Lome, before looting the ship's and
the crew's money and their belongings, a security source said.
The tanker's management company, Union Maritime, declined to
comment.
The International Maritime Bureau (IMB), a piracy watchdog,
confirmed an attack on a chemical tanker in a similar location
but did not specify the name of the vessel.
"On July 16, the robbers took two crew members and
disembarked from the tanker with the rescue boat, taking along
ship's cash, crew cash and personal belongings," a report on
IMB's website said.
"The crew were released later. Three crew members injured
during the incident," it added.
The Gulf of Guinea region, which includes Nigeria, Togo,
Ghana and Ivory Coast, is a major source of oil, cocoa and
metals for world markets. Unlike the Horn of Africa,
international navies are not actively engaged in counter-piracy
missions there.
An increase in piracy over the last year is driving up
shipping and insurance costs, discouraging investment.
On Monday, pirates hijacked an oil products tanker with 24
crew on board off the coast of Gabon, the most southerly in a
spate of raids in the Gulf of Guinea to date.
Nigerian gangs are believed to be the main perpetrators of
the pirate attacks, security sources say.
(Reporting by Joe Brock; additional reporting by Jonathan Saul
in London; Editing by Kevin Liffey)