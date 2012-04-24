* Rhino poaching surges, horn worth more than gold
* Record seizures of elephant ivory
* Organized crime, helicopters involved
By Jonny Hogg and Ed Stoddard
KINSHASA/KRUGER NATIONAL PARK, South Africa, April 24
T he hit job was done by professionals who swooped
over their quarry in a helicopter before opening fire.
The scene beneath the rotor blades would have been chilling:
panicked mothers shielding their young, hair-raising screeches
and a mad scramble through the blood-stained bush as bullets
rained down from the sky.
When the shooting was over, 22 elephants lay dead, one of
the worst such killings in northeastern Democratic Republic of
Congo in living memory.
"It's been a long time since we've seen something like
this," said Dr Tshibasu Muamba, head of international
cooperation for the Congolese state conservation agency, ICCN.
After the slaughter in Garamba National Park the killers set
about removing the animals' tusks and genitals. The grim booty
was likely smuggled through South Sudan or Uganda, which form
part of an "Ivory Road" linking Africa to Asia.
Elephant and rhino poaching is surging, conservationists
say, an illegal piece of Asia's scramble for African resources,
driven by the growing purchasing power of the region's newly
affluent classes.
In South Africa, nearly two rhinos a day are being killed to
meet demand for the animal's horn, which is worth more than its
weight in gold. More are being killed each week now than were
being taken on an annual basis a decade ago.
A record number of big ivory seizures were made globally in
2011 and the trend looks set to continue in 2012 as elephant
massacres take place from Congo to Cameroon, where as many as
200 of the pachyderms, listed by the International Union for
Conservation of Nature as "vulnerable", were slain in January.
Conservation group TRAFFIC, which monitors the global trade
in animals and plants, said 2011 was the worst year for large
ivory seizures in the more than two decades it has been running
a database tracking the trends.
CHINA DEMAND
After the trade in ivory was banned at the end of the 1980s
-- a policy implemented to stem a slaughter of elephants at the
time -- the illegal trade declined sharply, helped by the
cooperation of Japan from where most of the demand had been
coming.
Conservationists say there was a spike in the mid 1990s
driven by emerging Chinese demand that bubbled for a few years,
then dropped off as red flags were raised.
Zimbabwe-based Tom Milliken, who manages TRAFFIC's Elephant
Trade Information System, said since 2004 "the trend has been
escalating upwards again, dramatically so over the last three
years."
The culprit, again, is demand from Asia and particularly
China. Gold demand from the world's most populous country is
growing at a phenomenal rate, to the point where some analysts
expect China to overtake India as the biggest gold consumer this
year. Demand for ivory as an ornamental item is rising in
tandem.
The role of ivory and rhino horn and skin in traditional
Chinese medicine is another factor. The parts, boiled and
ingested, have been used for centuries in traditional Chinese
medicine, which is practised not only in Chinese communities but
increasingly by other ethnic groups around the world.
Elephant ivory is used to treat liver cancer and rhino horn
for several types of cancers, said Wu Chi, a traditional Chinese
medicine doctor in Hong Kong. He said practitioners try to use
substitutes, but acknowledged demand for the real thing is very
strong.
The street value of rhino horn has skyrocketed to $65,000 a
kg, against $52,500 for a kg of gold at current spot prices.
"China is the undisputed key to elephant conservation
today," said TRAFFIC's Milliken.
According to TRAFFIC, 161 containers of illegal, round
hardwood logs and 128 ivory tusks bound for China was seized in
the northern Mozambique port of Pemba last year.
Mozambican officials say 18 licences of Chinese and
Mozambican companies were suspended last year for attempting to
illegally export timber, ivory and rhino horn.
China's customs bureau, which oversees trade and combats
smuggling into the world's second biggest economy, did not
respond to requests for comment.
HIGHLY ORGANIZED
The profile of a poacher has varied over the years, from
AK-wielding Somali nomads to poor rural dwellers armed with
ancient muskets out to make a quick buck or put meat on the
table.
As the profits have increased, however, so has the
involvement of organised crime.
"The biggest challenge is that in the last few years there
has been a big shift from your ordinary poachers to your
organized crime groups," said Ben Janse van Rensburg, head of
enforcement for the Convention on International Trade in
Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), the
international treaty that governs trade in plants and animals.
"They are really, really well resourced and they have
significant networks globally. You're dealing with serious
trans-national organized crime," he told Reuters in a phone
interview from his Swiss office.
This was on display in Congo last month, where investigators
determined the poachers shot from the air because of the
trajectory of the bullet wounds. Helicopters do not come cheaply
and their use points to a high level of organization.
Ken Maggs, the head of the environmental crimes
investigation unit for South African National Parks, said one
person recently arrested for trade in rhino horn had 5.1 million
rand ($652,400) in cash in the boot of his car.
South Africa is the epicentre of rhino poaching because it
hosts virtually the entire population of white rhino - 18,800
head or 93 percent - and about 40 percent of Africa's much rarer
black rhino.
As of the middle of April, 181 rhinos had been killed in
South Africa in 2012, according to official government data. At
this rate, more than 600 will be lost to poachers this year
compared with 448 in 2011. A decade ago only a handful were
being taken.
Trade in rhino horn is strictly prohibited while that for
ivory is mostly illegal, although CITES allows worked ivory to
be sold in Zimbabwe and Namibia. In 2008 CITES also allowed
South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Zimbabwe to hold one-off
auctions of ivory stockpiles.
Despite the laws, it is not hard to find ivory in the craft
markets of Kinshasa, where traders sell everything from carved
wooden animals to live parrots in ramshackle stalls.
In one area of the city centre known as "the Market of
Thieves", it was possible to buy both "raw" and "worked" ivory,
with raw ivory costing $300 per kilo, a trader said.
"It's mainly the Chinese who buy it," the trader said, asking
not to be named.
BUSH BATTLE
Many of Africa's poaching "hot-spots" have a few things in
common, notably their remoteness. Big animals tend to be far
from large numbers of people and the scrutiny that goes with
them, giving poachers a virtual free hand.
Biannual aerial surveys conducted over the huge Niassa
Reserve in northern Mozambique since 1998 point to a disturbing
trend, for example.
In 2000, between 10 and 50 elephant carcasses were spotted
that had been killed or died in the last 6 months. In 2009, 150
were counted and last year, 250.
"There has been a very significant increase in poaching in
general and elephants in particular, especially in the last 2 to
3 years," said Anabela Rodrigues, the executive director of the
company that manages the reserve.
The problem is also getting worse even in relatively
developed South Africa.
Most of its rhinos are being slain in its famed Kruger
National Park, which shares a porous border with Mozambique.
Under the light of a full moon, one park ranger displayed
his poacher-tracking kit which included an assault rifle and
backpacks with radios, night goggles and an incredibly powerful
spotlight that threw a beam hundreds of meters away.
"This will burn the eyes right out of your skull," he said.
Yet despite a price tag for all of the equipment close to
$30,000, Kruger is hardly winning its war with poachers.
And if South Africa is struggling, what chance do rangers
with far fewer resources have in isolated corners of Africa such
as Garamba, especially if they are dealing with helicopters?
"We have guards who are well trained but there's a shortage
of weapons and ammunition," said Congo's Muamba.
($1 = 7.8175 South African rand)
(Additional reporting by William Mapote in Maputo, Jan Harvey
in London, Jon Herskovitz in Johannesburg, John Ruwitch in
Hanoi, Tan Ee Lyn in Hong Kong and Sally Huang in Beijing;
Editing by Pascal Fletcher and Sonya Hepinstall)