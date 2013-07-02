* Obama's initiative plans to bring social, economic change
to Africa
* Chronic power shortages drag on Africa's economy
By Drazen Jorgic
DAR ES SALAAM, July 2 Nigerian businessman Tony
Elumelu, who backed President Barack Obama's Africa Power
initiative with a $2.5 billion investment pledge, said on
Tuesday the lack of competition in the continent's nascent power
sector makes it an investment gem.
Obama's $7 billion plan to shine "light where currently
there's darkness" in Africa by doubling access to power on the
world's poorest continent, will be backed by another $9 billion
in private sector money.
While growing access to bank credit and cheap mobile phones
has transformed the lives of many Africans, the continent's poor
infrastructure and lack of power supply have been a huge drag on
economic growth across the continent.
Elumelu said he believed plugging the gap in power needs
would take decades but, for investors who get in early, rewards
would be similar to those realized when expansion began in
Africa's telecommunications sector.
"When the telecommunication revolution started,
were quite substantial. But with competition, the sector became
saturated and highly competitive, so the margins began to drop,"
Elumelu told Reuters in an interview in Dar es Salaam.
"But there is no competition in power now. No competition at
all."
Elumelu's investment company Heirs Holdings has about $300
million invested in Nigeria's power sector through its
Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp). Earlier this
year it bought a Nigerian power plant and it is in the process
of raising its output to 1000 megawatts.
Elumelu said the plan is to acquire more power plants and to
build new ones.
"We want to be the leading power company in Africa," said
Elumelu, who pledged the most money to Obama's initiative.
Elumelu's investments in banks, oil and gas exploration, and
power, are believed to be worth billions of dollars.
Other investors include Standard Chartered Bank,
which has pledged $2 billion to Obama's initiative. General
Electric has committed to bring 5,000 megawatt in power
to Ghana and Tanzania, which will be the focus of the initiative
along with Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Liberia.
"What is going to drive where we invest outside those
countries is seriousness and commitment to the power sector
reform," Elumelu said.
He said his next large-scale project would be to set up a
fertiliser plant, which would use gas from two exploration
blocks Heirs Holdings owns in Niger Delta to create fertiliser.
