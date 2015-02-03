OSLO Feb 3 State-owned development funds from
Norway and Britain have teamed up to build more power plants in
sub-Saharan Africa, the funds, Norfund and CDC, said on Tuesday.
Under the deal, Norfund will buy 30 percent of power company
Globeleq Africa from minority shareholders, while CDC will take
a direct 70 percent interest, which it has owned so far through
the Actis Infrastructure 2 Fund.
The deal is expected to closed by June.
"Norfund and CDC aim to bring more projects to the
construction phase ... If successful, the new strategy will
result in over 5,000 MW of new generating capacity," the
partners said in a statement.
CDC and Norfund said they will focus their activities in
sub-Saharan Africa, where only about 32 percent of population
have access to electricity.
Globeleq Africa has eight power plants in Ivory Coast,
Cameroon, Kenya, South Africa and Tanzania with a total gross
capacity of 1,095 megawatts (MW). It has already secured deals
to develop more power plants in Ivory Coast and Cameroon.
Norfund, which also has a partnership with Norwegian
hydropower producer Statkraft, has invested about $700 million
in power projects, including in Africa.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by David Clarke)