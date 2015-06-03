CAPE TOWN, June 3 Standard Chartered
board member V. Shankar is leaving the London-based
bank to launch a private $750 million-$1 billion private equity
fund focused on Africa, the Middle East, South Asia and
Southeast Asia, he said on Wednesday.
"It's an arc connecting Indonesia to South Africa, very much
focused on the South-South flows," Dubai-based Shankar, who is
chief executive of Standard Chartered Europe, Middle East,
Africa and Americas, told Reuters at the World Economic Forum
Africa in Cape Town.
