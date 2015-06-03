(Adds details)
CAPE TOWN, June 3 Standard Chartered
board member V. Shankar is leaving the London-based bank to
launch a private $750 million-$1 billion private equity fund
focused on Africa, the Middle East, South Asia and Southeast
Asia, he said on Wednesday.
"It's an arc connecting Indonesia to South Africa, very much
focused on the South-South flows," Dubai-based Shankar, who is
chief executive of Standard Chartered Europe, Middle East,
Africa and Americas, told Reuters at the World Economic Forum
Africa in Cape Town.
The fund is intended to provide late-stage growth capital to
emerging market firms looking to break into other emerging or
frontier markets, added Shankar, who has been at Standard
Chartered for 14 years.
"The value-add is going to be investing into a company in
Indonesia and bringing them into Africa, and vice versa," he
said. "I don't intend to do hostile takeovers and buyouts. It's
about working with entrepreneurs in these markets."
Shankar said the fund was still in its early days and did
not yet have a management team, but he was considering opening a
Singapore regional office to compliment its Dubai base.
(Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa and
Elaine Hardcastle)