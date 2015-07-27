* Private equity deals in 2014 second-highest on record
* Investors focus on rising middle-class consumers
* Money flows spreading beyond South Africa
By Joe Brock
JOHANNESBURG, July 27 From milk churning in
Zimbabwe to rose growing in Ethiopia, private equity investments
in Africa have returned to pre-crisis levels and should keep
rising as funds seek bumper returns in far-flung markets.
Private equity deals in Africa totalled $8.1 billion last
year, the second highest on record after the $8.3 billion posted
in 2007, according to the African Private Equity and Venture
Capital Association (AVCA).
This year could be even bigger as investors tired of low
returns in developed markets look to cash in on the rapidly
emerging middle-class consumers in Africa - home to many of the
fastest growing economies in the world.
Private equity deals in Africa between 2007 and 2013 earned
60 percent more than the MSCI emerging market index, AVCA says.
Traditionally private equity buyouts in Africa have been
supported by development organisations but there are signs over
the last year that global funds are taking more aggressive steps
to tap into a continent of 1 billion people.
"The growth story in Africa is compelling," said John van
Wyk, head of Africa at Actis, an emerging-market focused fund
with around $4.6 billion under management.
"Global funds are realising they need to have some sort of
Africa strategy and that hasn't always been the case."
Large U.S. private equity firms, including TPG and Kohlberg
Kravis Roberts (KKR), have made their first investments in
Africa over the last year.
The New York State Common Retirement Fund, one of the
largest U.S. pension funds and worth around $180 billion, said
in April it could invest up to $5 billion in Africa over the
next five years to boost returns and diversify its portfolio.
TPG said in June it would invest up to $1 billion in African
companies under a tie-up with Sudanese billionaire Mo Ibrahim's
Satya Capital, which has interests ranging from healthcare in
Nigeria to manufacturing in Tanzania.
ETHIOPIAN ROSES
Investments are focused on fast-moving consumer goods,
financial services, healthcare and telecommunications. Bigger
funds are looking at infrastructure projects, including filling
massive unmet electricity demand across Africa.
KKR last year invested $200 million in Afriflora, a rose
farm in Ethiopia, one of the fastest growing economies in Africa
and home to the continent's second largest population.
Though interest in Africa is rising it comes off a very low
base with even large funds raising only around $1 billion, a
meagre sum compared with developed markets
More money was raised in India last year than in all the 55
countries in Africa.
"While there has been more capital raised, it's low compared
to other geographies," said Marlon Chigwende, managing director
of Carlyle's sub-Saharan African business.
High returns are also far from guaranteed. Food and drinks
giant Nestle offered a dose of reality last month, saying it was
cutting 15 percent of its workforce in Africa because it had
over-estimated the growth of the middle-class.
Still, middle-class households in 11 key sub-Saharan African
countries, excluding South Africa, are set to triple to 22
million by 2030, according to Standard Bank.
"Things can take a long time in Africa so people should not
expect instant or easy results. You have to have the knowledge
and be selective," Chigwende added.
OUT OF SOUTH AFRICA
Many funds believe African investments have longevity
because money is increasingly flowing to markets outside South
Africa, which has the continent's most developed economy and
deepest financial markets but is suffering from sluggish growth.
Nigeria and Ethiopia, the two most populous countries in
Africa, are often cited as new opportunity areas.
Verod, a small Nigerian private equity firm, earned 15 times
its investment this year when it sold its stake in GZI
Industries, an aluminium can manufacturer.
Blackstone, which has a $5 billion joint venture with
Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, hired respected former
Nigerian central bank governor Lamido Sanusi as chairman of the
board of its Africa infrastructure fund this year.
Crucially, it is getting easier to get money out of Africa.
There were 40 private equity exits in Africa 2014, the
highest in eight years, including the continent's largest ever
when Steinhoff agreed to buy retailer Pepkor for around $5.7
billion, providing an exit for private equity firm Brait.
Corporate buyers still account for half of exits but buyouts
by other private equity players are increasingly common and
countries like Nigeria and Kenya are promising to deepen their
stock markets to make IPOs easier.
While optimism is increasing, there remain major obstacles
for investors in Africa, from huge infrastructure and skills
deficits to lingering political instability.
"There is risk everywhere. There is risk on Wall Street,"
said Muvirimi Kupara, head of Spear Capital, a Zimbabwean fund
with interests in dairy processing. "He who dares wins."
(Editing by Giles Elgood)