NAIROBI, March 1 African private equity funds
are likely to raise less cash for investments this year after a
bumper year in 2015, the African Private Equity and Venture
Capital Association (AVCA) said.
Private equity funds investing on the continent closed
funding rounds worth $4.3 billion last year, up from $1.9
billion the previous year, AVCA said in its Annual African
Private Equity Data Tracker seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
"2015 was a bumper year for fundraising, with a handful of
large funds achieving final closes during the year," the
association said.
"As such, 2016 is likely to see lower fundraising totals."
The total value of private equity deals in Africa dropped to
$2.5 billion last year, from $8.1 billion in 2014, with deals
worth less than $250 million increasing from the prior year.
Deals announced during the period included PCM Capital
Partners' investment in the Azalai Hotels group of West Africa
and 8 Miles' investment in Orient Commercial Bank in East
Africa.
AVCA said Africa's burgeoning population meant investments
were likely to be focused on consumer-driven sectors over the
medium-term.
"Other sectors that may be of interest include
infrastructure, real estate and energy," it said.
A total of $16.2 billion has been raised by Africa private
equity funds between 2010 and 2015, AVCA said. There were 823
private equity deals worth $21.6 billion during that period, the
association added.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Mark Potter)