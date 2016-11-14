(Repeats story from Sunday)
* Private equity deal value in Africa down to $900 mln in H1
2016
* Global private equity firms struggle to find big deals
* Commodity slump pulled some African countries into
recession
* Economic woes in Africa make investments tougher
* Currency volatility, capital controls deter others
* Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2fHX9K5
By Joe Brock and Dasha Afanasieva
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, Nov 13 A family-owned
grocery chain selling lychees and almond milk would have been an
unlikely target when giant private equity funds were spending
big in Africa.
But as times have got tougher for investors, small and
midsize businesses like Food Lover's Market are making up the
bulk of deals on the continent.
Two years ago, an $8.1 billion investment spree by some of
the world's biggest private equity funds led to expectations
that Africa would feature strongly in their portfolios.
U.S. giant KKR made its first investment in the continent,
putting $200 million into Afriflora, a flower company in
Ethiopia. Carlyle put money into Nigeria's Diamond Bank
while Permira backed a management buy-out of South
African data centre firm Teraco Data.
But with falling commodity prices dragging down growth, some
of these deals are souring, big money flows have dried up, and
firms are finding it harder to sell or float their investments.
Standard Chartered has halved its private equity team in
Africa in recent months as it looks to sell-off its assets
following a number of disappointing deals.
The total value of private equity deals in Africa during the
first half of 2016 was just $900 million, according to the
African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (AVCA).
"You need to be a bold investor today," said Andrei
Vorobyov, a partner in Bain & Company's Johannesburg office.
"I don't think anybody predicted such a decline in commodity
prices."
Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, fell into recession for
the first time in 25 years in the second quarter of 2016, while
business confidence in South Africa was at its lowest in three
decades in September.
Yet while big buyouts are out, the number of smaller private
equity deals in Africa is rising as investors pick off
opportunities too small for global funds, AVCA data shows.
Around 75 percent of deals in the first half of 2016 were
below $250 million, with most below $100 million. In 2014,
around 70 percent of funds went on buyouts of more than $250
million.
A $54 million investment by emerging market private equity
firm Actis in Food Lover's Market (FLM), a niche South African
chain with 128 stores in 11 countries and $750 million in
revenues, is typical of the deals which are closing despite
slowing economic growth and depreciating currencies.
"This business is right in the sweet spot of our investment
strategy in the sub-Saharan African market. The demand for
modern retail is no different for a Kenyan consumer than someone
sitting in the UK," said David Cooke, a director at Actis, which
plans to triple the size of FLM in five years.
SEARCHING FOR THE EXITS
Carlyle closed its first sub-Saharan African fund in 2014,
raising $698 million. Two years on a good deal of the money has
not yet been invested.
Eric Kump, the fund's co-head, told Reuters, that more than
50 percent of the fund would be invested by the end of the year,
without saying how or where that would be done.
Carlyle's 2014 investment in Diamond Bank is underwater,
with its stock price down around 90 percent in dollar terms
since the transaction.
KKR began building a dedicated team for Africa in 2013 but
so far the Afriflora deal is its sole investment. TPG, which
makes midsize investments in Africa through a partnership with
Satya Capital, has bought nothing since October 2015 when it
invested in a schools business. TPG and KKR declined to comment.
As well as economic uncertainty, industry experts say it is
still difficult to find investments in Africa on the scale the
big funds would like.
AVCA estimates 40 percent of the funds raised in 2015 have
been spent out of a record $4.3 billion fundraising.
Traditional private equity funds also face the constraint of
having to cash out of investments at specified times - often
within three years and preferably at attractive enough return
levels to tee them up for fresh fundraising.
That type of investment period does not usually work in
Africa said Riaz Currimjee, founding partner at Surya Capital,
an East African-focused investment firm.
"Things take longer. A five-year investment is not long in
frontier markets," he said.
The undeveloped state of many of Africa's stock markets as
well as volatile currencies add to the difficulties firms face
in selling their investments at the right time.
According to an AVCA survey of investors, currency risk is
the biggest obstacle to African private equity.
The South African rand hit record lows against the dollar
early this year - making it harder for firms that invested in
the country two years ago and are approaching the usual exit
period to make their move.
Since Permira invested in Teraco Data in December 2014 the
rand has fallen more than 20 percent against the dollar.
The firm declined to comment on the deal's status.
Countries across the continent have restricted dollar use
and imposed other capital controls since the emerging markets
slide, further deterring foreign investment.
But Andrew Newington, chief operating officer at Actis, said
his fund had no plans to retreat from Africa.
"These are big countries and they're growing. These markets
are not going anywhere. We are committed to them through their
cycles."
(Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Additional reporting by Sujata
Rao; editing by Gilesw Elgood)