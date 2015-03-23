* For South Africa poll data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=ZAREPO%3DECI

By Vuyani Ndaba

JOHANNESBURG, March 23 South Africa's Reserve Bank is likely to wait until the fourth quarter before raising interest rates, a Reuters poll shows, meaning no change at a policy meeting this Thursday.

The bank has kept its benchmark rate at 5.75 percent since July last year, as South Africa's economy is struggling and inflation is in check.

However, economists expect the Reserve Bank will have to raise rates eventually because the rand, which has hit 13-year lows against the dollar this year, is likely to come under more pressure as the United States starts raising interest rates.

The poll forecast the bank will raise its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 6.00 percent in the fourth quarter.

A rise in U.S. rates will potentially draw capital flows away from South Africa and other emerging markets, although the Federal Reserve signalled last week it is not ready to tighten policy imminently, giving the Reserve Bank room to keep policy unchanged for now.

"For South Africa we think they will hold off for some time," said John Ashbourne at Capital Economics.

"Inflation in South Africa fell to a multi-year low, we think there is space to keep things on a slow trajectory," he said. Consumer price inflation slowed sharply to 3.9 percent in February, from 4.4 percent in January.

Africa's most developed economy has been hit by chronic power shortages and the government downgraded its 2015 economic growth forecast last month to 2 percent, from 2.5 percent, and predicted still sluggish growth of 2.4 percent next year. (Editing by Susan Fenton)