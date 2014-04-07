LONDON, April 7 SABMiller said on Monday that Norman Adami, chairman of its South African business, will retire from the brewer in July.

On 1 July, the South African business will be consolidated with the rest of Africa, and will be overseen by Mark Bowman, currently managing director of SABMiller Africa.

Mauricio Leyva, currently managing director of beer for South Africa, will become chairman and managing director of SAB Ltd in South Africa, reporting to Bowman.

Adami will retire on July 31.

