* Sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 0.5 million yuan to 6 million yuan
LONDON, April 7 SABMiller said on Monday that Norman Adami, chairman of its South African business, will retire from the brewer in July.
On 1 July, the South African business will be consolidated with the rest of Africa, and will be overseen by Mark Bowman, currently managing director of SABMiller Africa.
Mauricio Leyva, currently managing director of beer for South Africa, will become chairman and managing director of SAB Ltd in South Africa, reporting to Bowman.
Adami will retire on July 31.
JAKARTA, April 17 Motorcycle sales in Indonesia fell 15.9 percent in March from a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on Monday, as quoted by PT Astra International Tbk, an Indonesia-based company primarily engaged in automobile business. Sales stood at 473,896 motorbikes in March, down from 563,341 sold in the same month last year. However, it was higher than the 453,763 bikes sold in February. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest