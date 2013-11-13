CAPE TOWN Nov 13 Samsung Electronics
expects to supply half of the smartphones sold in
Africa this year and aims to double these sales on the continent
in 2014, an executive said.
Africa has a growing young population that is increasingly
tech savvy and urbanised. This is attracting foreign sellers of
consumer products like smartphones, especially as markets
stagnate or shrink in more developed nations.
Although smartphones are gaining popularity across the
continent, they are still a novelty. At the end of 2012,
sub-Saharan smartphone penetration was 4 percent, compared with
a global average of 17 percent, according to industry body GSMA.
"Samsung this year will ship 50 percent of all the
smartphones in Africa," Thabiet Allie, head of content and
services for Samsung Electronics Africa, told a telecoms
conference in Cape Town late on Tuesday.
Out of the 100 million or so mobile phones sold in Africa
this year, 20 million are smartphones and slightly more than
half of those are models made by the South Korean company, he
said.
"Next year we are looking at doubling this number and the
year after probably doing a substantial increase," Allie said at
the annual AfricaCom conference.
GSMA forecasts smartphones will constitute 20 percent of the
Africa market by 2017 as devices priced at below $50 become a
reality.
Smartphone use in South Africa is already slightly above the
global average, with Blackberry a market leader.
One South African company plans to start assembling a $260
smartphone for the African market in 2014.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Pascal
Fletcher)