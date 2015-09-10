NAIROBI, Sept 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - An African
research fund launched in Kenya on Thursday aims to raise the
quality of Africa's scientific output and tackle diseases
primarily affecting the world's poorest continent, such as
HIV/AIDS, malaria and Ebola.
The Alliance for Accelerating Excellence in Science in
Africa (AESA), based at the African Academy of Sciences in the
Kenyan capital Nairobi, aims to draw increased funding from the
West and African governments to set up centres of scientific
excellence on the continent.
"What AESA hopes to achieve is to look at the major diseases
that are already epidemics, the neglected tropical diseases...
and the emerging challenges like Ebola and really build the
capacities to try and deal with these challenges," AESA Director
Tom Kariuki told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"We want good scientists trained and retained on the
continent, and rewarded to do the work that they do."
Africa has the smallest number of scientists per capita of
any continent as professionals often move abroad to further
their careers, Kariuki said.
Scientists funded by AESA will work towards creating new
vaccines, products and services for diseases that primarily
affect Africans, he said.
When the 2014 Ebola epidemic broke out in West Africa,
donors launched an emergency appeal for research aimed at
managing the deadly virus better. Potential vaccines moved from
the laboratory to the field in record time.
"It is first and foremost our responsibility as African
scientists, as African governments, to actually make sure we are
prepared for these sort of emergencies," said Kariuki.
On Thursday AESA announced a grant of $70 million to support
seven African researchers working on issues such as mental
health in Zimbabwe, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis in South Africa
and malaria in Mali.
The World Health Organization has called on countries which
are home to 17 priority neglected tropical diseases, such as
sleeping sickness, rabies and bilharzia, affecting 1.5 billion
people worldwide, to invest more in overcoming them.
All the diseases are hard to diagnose and have few drugs
available for treatment, and there is no vaccine for any of
them, Kariuki said.
Africa accounts for 15 percent of the world's population and
25 percent of its disease burden, but produces only two percent
of the world's research, according to the Wellcome Trust, one of
the world's largest medical charities.
The Trust provided seed money for AESA, along with the Gates
Foundation and the British government.
The fund is asking African governments to invest one percent
of GDP in scientific work.
(Reporting by Katy Migiro, editing by Tim Pearece. Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
corruption and climate change)