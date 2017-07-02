FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 hours ago
France's Macron hopes Sahel force will be operational within weeks
Indian manufacturing growth cools in June on weak demand
#World News
July 2, 2017

France's Macron hopes Sahel force will be operational within weeks

1 Min Read

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during G5 Sahel Summit at the Koulouba Presidential Palace in Bamako, Mali, July 2, 2017.Luc Gnago

BAMAKO (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he hoped a West African regional force aimed at combating Islamist militants and criminals in the arid Sahel region would be operational within weeks.

He spoke after a summit of presidents from Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Burkina Faso and Niger - the G5 Sahel bloc - which is setting up the multi-national force which will function along side French and U.N. missions in the region.

Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Andrew Heavens

