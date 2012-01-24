By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI Jan 24 In a cafe on the terrace
of a Nairobi mall, well-heeled Kenyans sip coffee as shoppers in
the car park navigate between BMW X5s, Toyota Land Cruisers and
Mercedes. A nearby cinema last month advertised an array of
Hollywood fare including Brad Pitt's "Moneyball".
Sales at this Java House outlet along the Ngong Road were up
last year, says Kevin Ashley, a Californian who co-founded the
chain of 14 coffee houses 13 years ago. Kenya's rich and new
middle classes have a growing taste for lattes and ice cream.
That's just one sign that African states such as Kenya are
changing. Even as rich countries face a slowdown, sub-Saharan
African economies are expected to post nearly 6 percent average
growth in 2012, according to the IMF. A study by the
International Finance Corporation, part of the World Bank, has
pointed to the potential of the continent's more than 1 billion
people, millions of whom have moved out of subsistence
agriculture and into urban jobs over the past decade. Such
promise has helped fuel foreign investment. Kenya alone has had
a capital influx of billions of dollars in recent years: the
latest official figures show around $800 million came in in
2008.
But the wealth on show at the mall has a flip side. The
consumption boom has been fueled by fast-growing credit. In
Kenya and elsewhere that has sucked in imports - cars, shoes,
clothes, wines and whiskies - and swelled the current account
deficit. Inflation in Kenya is now nearing 20 percent. As
always, high inflation hurts the poorest most.
Java House employs 700 workers and plans to open new outlets
soon, but its co-owner worries about price rises. The cost of
sugar, electricity and gas has doubled. A volatile currency has
fed into coffee prices, which are paid in dollars. A sack of
green coffee costs close to $500, up from $150-200 per sack
three years ago.
"This particular case right now of inflation is a dangerous
phase," Ashley says. People who were taking a bus to work may
now walk, somebody who was driving may take a bus, and somebody
who was eating in Java might now carry their own food to work.
The risk is that Africa's consumers are harvesting their
gains before their economies can bear it, economic analysts say.
As more people see inequalities widen, that could fuel unrest.
"Minimum wage-earners in urban centres in East Africa are
encountering a simply unprecedented squeeze," said Aly Khan
Satchu, a Nairobi-based independent trader and analyst, and
himself solidly middle class. Inflation is a major concern, he
said. "It creates a sort of reverse Robin Hood effect where the
poor carry the main burden."
A BOOM THAT HURTS
Western investors have become accustomed to Africa as a boom
story in recent years. As demand from places such as China and
Brazil pushed up commodity prices, investment poured in. Since
the financial crisis, investors have ventured into Africa in
search of higher returns.
In Kenya, firms have been hiring and property prices have
risen exponentially, creating a feel-good factor for home
owners, especially in towns and cities. That, in turn, has fed
the appetite for consumer goods.
"Africa is about consumers," Stephen Murphy, managing
director at private equity firm Citadel Capital, told a
conference in Nairobi in December. "It is about high-impact
infrastructure investing and it is certainly about value-added
exports and not just commodity exports."
But not everyone has welcomed the growth. Food prices -
especially meat - have risen sharply. In a rain-soaked field
outside the Kenyan capital, it's easy to see why. Farmer Joseph
Kiarie puts the fertilizer on his crop of cabbages by hand from
a plastic bucket, and says rising costs have cut his earnings by
two thirds in the past year.
"This has been a terrible year," he said.
A 52-METRE TOWER
Razia Khan, head of Africa research at Standard Chartered in
London, says the problem is an Africa-wide one. "More rapid
growth was accompanied almost everywhere by a surge in imports,
especially capital goods imports related to infrastructure
development."
Like other African countries, Kenya has yet to make good use
of the capital pouring into the country and encourage
manufacturing.
"It is good if people think Kenya is a good place to park
their money but what Kenya needs most is long-term investments
that go into productive industries," said Wolfgang Fengler, the
lead economist at the World Bank office for Kenya.
Unlike countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, or Zambia, Kenya
doesn't have significant mineral or oil resources. But its
economy has been lifted by infrastructure investment - including
a high-speed internet connection. That should help spread the
wealth, and is already attracting home thousands of skilled,
educated Kenyans, many of whom work in the booming financial
sector.
Satchu, the trader and analyst, is one of them. He returned
five years ago after working with various banks in London all
his adult life, at one point managing a balance sheet in excess
of $17 billion for Sumitomo Bank.
When he first returned, Satchu headed straight to Mombasa, a
port city on the Indian Ocean. In the back garden of his home he
erected a 52-metre tower to get a decent connection to the
internet - speeds via commercially available internet service
providers were capped at 32 kilobytes per minute - and access
the New York Mercantile Exchange. A neighbour was so puzzled he
asked Satchu if he was prospecting for oil.
In 2009, though, a high-speed undersea cable plugged Kenya
into the global grid. Encouraged by new tech-friendly policies,
Kenya has pulled in investments from firms like Britain's
Vodafone, France Telecom and India's Essar Telecoms. Mobile
commerce is growing.
Now Satchu has moved to Nairobi and follows the global
markets through 3G technology.
"I have a supreme conviction that the African convergence
with the rest of the world has begun, therefore I needed to
place myself not on the beach, but in the thick of things."
Satchu has a well-honed urge to consume. He likes to wear
pricey Canali suits and Hermes ties, and drives a Nissan Patrol,
a behemoth four-wheel-drive. "I prefer to drive a Maserati or a
fast car but it is just not practicable on our roads," he said,
pointing to one of Kenya's persistent shortcomings.
"A SERIOUS OPPORTUNITY"
Eventually, improved infrastructure might allow him to drive
that Maserati. For now, analysts fret about whether Kenya's
exporting capacity can keep pace with its imports.
"In most frontier markets ... we haven't seen sufficient
evidence of this," Khan said. "Exports go up, but not nearly by
enough, and imports - especially of consumer goods - go up even
more."
Such imports - combined with rising prices for domestic
goods such as food - speed up inflation. That's a worry for
people like Vimal Shah, a third-generation Indian-Kenyan whose
grandfather first came to Mombasa to work on the Kenya-Uganda
railway. He now runs Bidco Industries, which was started by his
family 25 years ago and sells 30 brands of soap and edible oils.
Bidco is based in Thika, a manufacturing town a half hour's
drive from Nairobi, which made a name for itself in the 1970s as
"The Birmingham of Kenya" because of its thriving textiles
factories, bakeries and motor vehicle plants.
In the early 2000s, though, it grew to symbolise Kenya's
decline. Plants closed, unemployment and poverty grew. Today, it
feels like a typical rural Kenyan town - open-air markets
brimming with fresh cabbages and potatoes, streets crowded with
the small minibuses known as matatus.
Shah's firm Bidco survived the hard times. It exports 20
percent of its output to other African countries, with a value
of $40 million a year, he says. A fast-spoken father of one,
Shah believes Kenya should be well positioned to export to
markets in east and southern Africa, thanks to regional economic
groupings. The World Bank's Fengler agrees Kenya could turn
Mombasa into a transshipment hub to serve the east African
region, which has fast-growing land-locked nations like Uganda,
Rwanda and South Sudan.
"It is serious opportunity," says Shah in the company's
boardroom, furnished with comfortable, leather-padded seats and
sound-proofed to muffle the noise of machinery. "All we need to
do is work on our costs of doing business."
Energy, transport and labour costs are hurting manufacturing
and exports, Shah says. "Our cost of power is more than 20 U.S.
cents per kilowatt hour today. If we compare with Egypt, we are
eight times higher."
For him, the most important thing for Kenya is to turn its
raw materials into things it can sell for more money. "Why
export cotton when you can export shirts? All that tea and
coffee we produce, we should package it and send it straight to
Starbucks."
POOR PEOPLE'S SHOPS?
Or perhaps a home-grown cafe such as Java House. The outlet
on Ngong Road is not far from Nairobi's biggest slum, Kibera, a
vast shanty town that lacks even basic services such as
sanitation. Many Kibera residents - there are hundreds of
thousands of them - are angry that while prices of food have
risen, wages have not. Many say their families now have to
forego meals.
A year ago, 300 shillings ($3.48) bought breakfast, lunch
and supper, "but now that is nothing," said Jane Mwalugha, a
married mother of five children aged between three and 15, in
her one-roomed house. "We have had to cut out lunch this year so
we just take supper. Bread is now a luxury so we have cut it
out."
A few Kibera residents make their way to supermarkets in a
nearby mall to buy tiny portions of food. But they are well out
of reach for most. "The government should construct supermarkets
for the rich and let us have our own because they have decided
in life that there are two tribes, the poor and the rich. They
should let us have poor people's shops," Mwalugha said.
Kevin Ashley of Java House says that mobile phones and the
internet mean Africa's young people understand the opportunities
that people in richer countries enjoy. That will increase the
pressure to get the economy right.
"As policymakers and business leaders we need to making sure
that not only are we creating wealth at the top," he said. "We
need to be creating lots of jobs down there for that group of
young people coming now to the workforce."