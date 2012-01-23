By Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Yara Bayoumy
JOHANNESBURG/NAIROBI, Jan 23 (Reuters)- With a taste for
Jimmy Choo shoes and Hermes handbags, Choice Okoro's idea of
shopping is a world away from her mother's.
"My mother would not pay what I pay for shoes," said Okoro,
a Nigerian professional in her late 30s as she prowled the sleek
Westgate shopping mall in her adopted home of Nairobi.
"At my age, my mother had nine of us. The reality for Africa
is that we are the new breed," she said. She spends an average
of about $500 a month on clothing and shoes - a breathtaking sum
in the world's poorest continent.
Although millions of Africans remain stuck in crushing
poverty, the fast-growing continent is no longer defined solely
by privation and disease. Luxury brand sellers are targeting the
small but increasingly visible number of what South African
retailers call "black diamonds", or affluent African
professionals.
Their mushrooming aspirations for Hugo Boss suits, Prada
sunglasses and Louis Vuitton purses is reminiscent of India and
China more than a decade ago, experts say, although Africa still
has a long haul to match Asia's roaring demand for
bling.
Africa's population of people whose fortunes are large
enough to qualify as "high net worth individuals" was the
fastest growing in the world in 2009-2010, according to the
latest annual report from Merrill Lynch and
Capgemini.
Of course, an exclusive band - usually of government elites
- have for decades shopped in London, Paris and New York. Rising
disposable incomes and the development of shiny new malls mean
more Africans can now buy their luxury at home.
Sub-Saharan economies are among the fastest growing in the
world. The region itself is expected to average 6 percent growth
this year, driven by continued demand for oil and
minerals.
Besides national commodity wealth, in South Africa many with
ties to the ruling African National Congress have benefited from
lucrative government contracts, or tenders, spawning a brash new
elite known as "tenderpreneurs".
But serious money is still concentrated in the hands of a
lucky few, meaning many buyers of luxury brands in Africa are
"aspirational consumers," or shoppers who will splurge on a
product even when they may not be able to afford it.
TAKING ON DEBT
"I'm not rich, but I have a few Gucci jeans," said David
Zwane, a South African chartered accountant shopping in Sandton
City, suburban Johannesburg's flagship upmarket mall.
"Rich is when you are able to eat sushi off half-naked
women's bodies and pour expensive champagne on a crowd of
people," he said, referring to a birthday party thrown by one
South African businessman who was photographed in the media
doing just that.
Dressed in a trim Lacoste T-shirt and fashionable jeans,
Zwane said he had spent 10,000 rand ($1,200) on a silver Mont
Blanc bracelet for his wife's Christmas present.
Africa's infatuation with expensive luxury brands is most
visible in its cars: the potholed streets of Nairobi, Lagos and
Johannesburg's Soweto township are increasingly home to Audis,
BMWs and Mercedes-Benz.
Many consumers pay for big-ticket items with credit, which
could pose a risk to the economy. "Luxury goods are a status
symbol for Nigerians," said Edwards Efe, a 42-year-old telecom
executive shopping for a Swatch watch and Polo cologne at The
Palms, a shopping centre in Lagos.
"It doesn't have to do with your income, it has to do with
the taste and class you want to associate with and that's why
you find that sometimes we borrow to finance these things."
South Africa's central bank has repeatedly warned that debt
levels are too high in the continent's biggest economy.
Household debt currently stands at 75 percent of disposable
income, the South African Reserve Bank said in December. For
comparison, in Brazil, this ratio was 42.5 percent in October
2011.
On average, South Africans spend 7 percent of their
disposable incomes just on servicing their debts. During a 2009
recession, banks were hit hard by ballooning bad debts at
vehicle finance units.
LONG-TERM MARKET
Isabel Cavill, an analyst with research firm Planet Retail
in London, expects affluent shoppers to continue to multiply in
Africa, but much more slowly than in China and India: "We're
looking at this as a very sort of long-term development."
For local shop managers, the steady growth in recent years
has been noticeable. As recently as five years ago, some
high-end stores in Johannesburg's Sandton City mall could go a
full day without selling anything, according to several managers
who spoke to Reuters. That's not the case now.
"We are seeing more and more people coming to shop. On
average we get 30 customers per day," said one manager at the
Sandton City branch of an international fashion house. But she
added that less than half the visitors actually buy
something.
Even smaller countries that are still reliant on foreign
aid, such as Senegal, are starting to see more lavish shopping
habits.
Dakar, the west African country's capital, is home to the
$35 million Sea Plaza mall, opened in 2010, and the nearby
Radisson Blu luxury hotel. The work of media-shy Senegalese
businessman Yerim Sow, both sites have become top attractions
and draw as many as 4,500 visitors on a busy day.
Part of Sow's idea behind Sea Plaza was to dispel the
misconception that top-end commercial retail centres cannot
succeed in sub-Saharan Africa, said Cheikh Saadbou Niang, the
mall's head of administration.
Sea Plaza is home to fashion labels such as Hugo Boss, Mango
and Guess, as well as haute couture apparel shops and high-end
electronics stores. "It is like the Champs Elysees right here in
Dakar," said one shopper walking to his car, trailed by a shop
assistant carrying a 40-inch flat screen television.
OVERLOOKED COUNTRIES
In addition to Senegal, German fashion house Hugo Boss has
established a presence in several other African countries that
have been so far been overlooked by big-name global retailers
such as Mozambique, Angola and Ivory Coast.
The brand has four stores in South Africa alone. Nearly 80
percent of the customers who visit its Sandton City branch are
"black diamonds", reckons Surtee Sulimann, a brand manager.
"Some of them can spend $24,000 without blinking an eye," he
said. "And we get a lot of people from Nigeria and Angola."
Other retailers are joining in. Zara, the popular label of
Spain's Inditex, opened its first sub-Saharan store, in South
Africa, late last year. Cape Town-based retailer Woolworths,
which is similar in style and products to Britain's Marks and
Spencer's, is aggressively ramping up its presence on the
continent.
It aims to double the number of its African stores outside
of South Africa to 120 by 2014, Chief Executive Ian Moir said
last month. Target countries include Nigeria, Uganda, Mozambique
and Kenya.
INFRASTRUCTURE AND CORRUPTION HURDLES
But global retailers face plenty of hurdles in Africa,
particularly from the continent's notoriously poor
infrastructure and widespread administrative
corruption.
"It is very difficult to set up business in Africa, it's
very difficult to import goods into Africa," said Joelle de
Montgolfier, a director in Bain & Co.'s retail and luxury
practice. "Once you get goods into ports, it's very difficult to
get them out."
Africa's luxury market will face significant challenges to
see anything close to the expansion of China's, de Montgolfier
said. "China is a very unified market and Africa is 57 markets
with different regulations. It's a bit more complex to do
business in Africa."
That won't deter the millions of Africans who want to show
off their new-found wealth, or at least look like big spenders.
Many poorer South Africans buy counterfeit goods - fakes from
Hong Kong known as Fong Kongs - that are sold on almost every
street corner in major cities.
"I love Louis Vuitton bags but I can't afford the real
thing," said a man dining at an upscale fast food restaurant in
Soweto's Maponya Mall who gave his name as Mpho.
"It looks just like the real thing, but it's a 'Fong Kong.'"