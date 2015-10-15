* African economies struggle on China, commodity prices
By Joe Brock
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 15 A dip in the fortunes of
many African economies has raised doubts about the accuracy of
the heady statistics that lured hordes of investors during the
"Africa Rising" boom years.
Sub-Saharan Africa has achieved annual growth of more than
five percent over the last decade, and foreign investment has
more than quadrupled over the same period, as a commodities boom
and an increase in consumer spending drove bumper returns.
But a slowdown in China has depressed demand and global
prices for the commodities exports that many African nations
rely on, prompting the IMF and World Bank to slash economic
growth forecasts this month.
This cold dose of reality has raised questions about
Africa's ability to cope with weak prices for oil, minerals and
farm produce that investors rarely asked during the good times.
Attention is particularly turning to the quality of national
statistics and the usefulness of sweeping reports from the likes
of development agencies and brokerages which suggested African
economies were diversifying and would be resilient to commodity
busts.
"Numbers are being scrutinised more closely now things
aren't going so well," said Simon Freemantle, senior economist
at Johannesburg-based Standard Bank. "When the data is in your
favour, why question it?"
Although data collection in Africa has improved
significantly in the last decade, statistics offices in most
countries remain rundown and underfunded.
Economic growth, one of the most fundamental indicators, is
very difficult to track in African countries with weak
infrastructure and sprawling rural populations.
"We do our best but the reality is we often have to rely on
estimates," one official at a statistics office in a large
African country told Reuters.
An exception to the rule is South Africa. The continent's
most developed economy has a sophisticated statistics system and
supports regional data collection.
The independence of statistics has also been questioned as
some studies are produced by institutions that invest in Africa,
while many governments are involved in how data is handled.
Population numbers are often difficult to calculate
accurately and can be controversial as they influence the
distribution of state funds. In Nigeria, Africa's most populous
nation, the population is officially evenly split between the
largely-Muslim north and mostly-Christian south.
In Ethiopia, the economy tends to perform exactly as the
government predicts.
"BLOW UP IN OUR FACES"
"The manipulation of data is a huge issue and it might blow
up in our faces," said Morten Jerven, author of "Poor Numbers:
How We Are Misled by African Development Statistics and What to
Do about It".
Even where data collection has improved it has stirred
suspicion.
Oil exporter Nigeria recalculated the size of its economy
last year, a much-needed exercise that almost doubled the size
of its GDP and made it the largest in Africa, overtaking South
Africa. Ghana performed a similar exercise in 2010, when its
economic output officially jumped 60 percent.
The process, known as "rebasing", also changed many
assumptions investors had about the countries. Ghana's economy
wasn't so much driven by agriculture such as cocoa production;
services were at the heart of growth. Nigeria's record on tax
collection wasn't a plus point, it was woeful.
Statisticians say rebasing should be carried out every five
years to take account of the changing nature of economies. Some
African countries haven't done so for 25 years, and only when
the exercise is finally carried out are the shortcomings of
previous data exposed.
"The rebasing shows you knew nothing. It makes a mockery of
everyone staring at their Excel spreadsheets," Jerven said.
There is a further risk that slower growth in many African
economies may result in cuts to state funding for statistical
agencies, and data collection could get worse.
Poor data not only makes investing riskier, it becomes more
difficult to lift millions of people out of poverty.
"During tougher times investment in statistics is one of the
first things to be scrapped, which could perpetuate the
problem," Charles Leyaka Lufumpa, director of statistics at the
African Development Bank, told Reuters.
Faced with contradictory and unreliable data, many investors
rely on other indicators to gauge African markets, from the
sales of cement, beer and mobile phone credit, to the growth in
the number of bank accounts.
Researchers have even taken satellite images of settlements
to see the number of corrugated-steel roofs or strength of light
emissions, indicators of population and power consumption.
Some investors view the problems with African data as an
opportunity to outwit competitors and bag some of the highest
returns available in the world.
"A lot of suits sat in boardrooms in New York and London are
sold Africa with glossy pamphlets filled with meaningless
stats," a private equity investor in Africa told Reuters. "To me
what is important is having on-the-ground knowledge and that's
where the advantage lies if you know Africa."
