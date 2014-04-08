(For other news from Reuters Africa Summit, click here)
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura and Sureka Asbury
JOHANNESBURG, April 8 BancABC, the Botswana
lender that Bob Diamond's investment company Atlas Mara
is seeking to take over, is lining up lines of credit worth
$100-$300 million this year, its chief executive said.
The bank is already in talks with lenders such as the
European Investment Bank and the African Development Bank, and
expects a further injection of $100 million once the deal with
Atlas Mara is concluded.
Atlas Mara, the London-listed shell company of former
Barclays' boss Diamond, is hoping to convince BancABC's
shareholders to part with their stakes in a share swap or in
cash for up to $265 million.
"We have been growing phenomenally and capital and liquidity
have become a problem. We just can't fund and support the growth
that we are seeing with the resources that we already have,"
BancABC Chief Executive Douglas Munatsi said at the Reuters
Africa Summit in Johannesburg.
Last year, BancABC posted a 10 percent rise in basic
earnings per share of 79.6 Botswana thebe ($0.09). However, its
net impairments more than doubled to 328 million Botswana pula
($37.4 million).
BancABC will use money raised from the Atlas Mara
transaction to expand, aiming to eventually raise its market
share in the countries it operates in - Botswana, Zimbabwe,
Zambia, Mozambique and Tanzania - to the 10 percent that would
make the bank a significant lender, Munatsi said.
He also plans to spend the money on upgrading technology and
expanding the branch network.
In most of its operations, BancABC is trailing
multi-national banks, large South African lenders and the
biggest locally owned banks.
Munatsi said he expected Atlas Mara to eventually make an
offer to minority shareholders which would be followed by the
delisting of BancABC from the Botswana and Zimbabwe
bourses.
Atlas Mara also plans to acquire 100 percent of major
shareholder German-listed ADC African Development Corporation
, so a delisting from the Frankfurt stock exchange is
also envisaged, he said.
Atlas Mara has said it wants to become Africa's leading
financial services firm by providing capital, liquidity and
funding to banks in sub-Saharan Africa. It is also in talks to
acquire a controlling stake in state-owned Development Bank of
Rwanda.
BancABC said on Tuesday it had reached agreement with the
Africa Agriculture and Trade Investment Fund on a $25 million
risk-sharing facility that will back lending to the agricultural
sector in the five markets where BancABC operates.
Munatsi did not rule out acquisitions for expansion but said
potential targets were rare on the continent.
"A lot of people assume that local banks are for sale. They
are not. Unfortunately, most of these guys probably don't need
the money," he said.
