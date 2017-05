President of the Congo Republic Denis Sassou Nguesso (R) looks on as Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir (L) smiles while being greeted by Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe ahead of the African Union summit in Johannesburg June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

PRETORIA South African High court judges on Monday ordered that Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir be arrested, saying they were concerned that a order of the court to have Bashir kept in the country was not complied with, a local TV station reported.

"The respondents are forthwith compelled to take all reasonable steps to arrest President Bashir ... and detain him pending a formal request for his surrender from the International Criminal Court," Judge Dunstan Mlambo said.

(Reporting by Dinky Mkhize; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)