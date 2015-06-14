Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir speaks to the crowd after a swearing-in ceremony at green square in Khartoum, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

AMSTERDAM The International Criminal Court called on authorities in South Africa to arrest Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who was due in the country on Sunday to attend an African summit meeting.

Bashir is accused in an ICC warrant of war crimes and crimes against humanity over atrocities in the Darfur conflict.

A statement issued by the court in The Hague asked Pretoria "to spare no effort in ensuring the execution of the arrest warrants." It said the court's members had "deep concern about the negative consequences if a member state failed to assist in detaining Bashir, who was indicted more than a decade ago.

