Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir speaks to the crowd after a swearing-in ceremony at green square in Khartoum, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

JOHANNESBURG Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir attended the African Union summit in Johannesburg on Sunday, putting host South Africa in a tight diplomatic spot because of a 2009 warrant for his arrest from the international criminal court in The Hague.

"We are all happy to be here. There's no problem," the Sudanese presidency minister told Reuters.

(Reporting by Ed Cropley; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Catherine Evans)