Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir speaks to the crowd after a swearing-in ceremony at green square in Khartoum, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

JOHANNESBURG A South African court extended an order on Sunday preventing Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir from leaving the country until it made a final decision on calls for his arrest on a warrant from the International Criminal Court in the Hague.

Judge Hans Fabricuis postponed the hearing until 0930 GMT on Monday and urged the South African government to take "all necessary steps" to prevent Bashir, who is in Johannesburg for an African Union summit, leaving the country.

(Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Ed Cropley)