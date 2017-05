President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso (R) looks on next to Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir as they pose for photographers ahead of the African Union summit in Johannesburg June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

KHARTOUM Sudanese president Omar Hassan al-Bashir arrived in the capital Khartoum on Monday, a Reuters witness said.

Television footage showed Bashir descending from a plane that had flown him from Johannesburg where he attended the African Union summit. He appeared relaxed as he greeted various Sudanese officials.

