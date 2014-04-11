(Restores words dropped from first paragraph.)
* Ivory Coast set to grow by 9.1 pct, powering the regional
economy
* Gradual recovery in Europe will help West African exports
* No affect on region from U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering
* FDI flows rising 16.5 pct year-on-year and set to grow
By Daniel Flynn and Diadie Ba
DAKAR, April 10 Economic growth in the
eight-nation West African currency union is on track to reach 7
percent this year, lifted by a resurgent Ivory Coast as the
region shrugs off turbulence in emerging markets, the central
bank governor said.
Tiemoko Meyliet Kone said the bloc's economy was reaping the
rewards for years of economic reforms by its members and now
also stood to benefit from a gradual recovery of growth in the
European Union, its main trading partner.
The region's robust performance would be largely driven by
the economy of Ivory Coast - the world's largest cocoa producer
- which is forecast to expand by 9.1 percent this year, he said.
Ivory Coast makes up over a third of the bloc's $80 billion
economy.
"The real growth rate of the Union, which stood at 6.5
percent in 2012 and 6.3 percent in 2013, is expected to reach
around 7 percent in 2014," Kone told a Reuters Africa summit.
The gradual upturn under way in Europe would help to support
the price of West African commodities and raw-materials exports.
"In time, economic recovery in Europe should translate into
an increase in exports from the bloc towards this region, in
particular to the euro zone," Kone said.
Kone said the bloc would feel no direct affect from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's tapering of its bond-buying programme, which
has sent shockwaves through some emerging markets.
"In our zone, there is not a significant volume of
speculative capital flows which would lead to fears of important
capital flight," he said. "We have foreign direct investment,
which is a lot more stable and contributes to economic growth."
The union's central bank, headquartered in Dakar, serves
Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Togo and
Guinea-Bissau. Its CFA franc is fixed at 655.957 to the euro.
OUTLOOK FOR FDI GOOD
Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the zone grew at 16.5
percent a year between 2005 and 2013, to reach the equivalent of
roughly 2.7 percent of its gross domestic product, Kone said.
"The main beneficiaries of this have been the mining sector
- particularly gold - oil, uranium and manganese, telecoms and
the banking sector," he said. "Taking into account the strong
growth outlook, FDI is going to grow more in the zone."
In Ivory Coast, FDI boomed by 12 percent in 2012-2013,
encouraged by President Alassane Ouattara's business-friendly
reforms. New projects in agribusiness, transport and hotels
suggest FDI levels there are set to climb further, Kone said.
Kone urged governments to press ahead with reforms to
diversify economies away from commodities such as cocoa, gold
and iron, which made the region vulnerable to price shocks.
"Efforts are being made in all the countries in the region
to transform their economies and reinforce the contribution of
manufacturing and new technology to growth," he said.
He noted that increased investment by the bloc's governments
- in an effort to lay the foundations of growth - had pushed up
fiscal deficits despite efforts to trim current expenditure.
The central bank, which cut its base rate to 2.50 percent in
September, was encouraging lenders to lower interest rates and
increase credit supply, which the International Monetary Fund
has cited as a drag on West Africa's economy. The central bank
lowered the legal rate of usury for banks to 15 percent from 18
percent from January 1 and is promoting Islamic finance and
lease financing.
After negotiations with banks, a deal was also struck for
commercial lenders to offer a certain number of core services
free of charge from July 1 this year, in an effort to stimulate
the use of bank accounts in one of the world's poorest regions.
Only 5 percent of the bloc's population have bank accounts
and lending to the private sector was less than 18 percent of
GDP, amongst the lowest in Africa, the IMF said in a 2012 paper.
Kone said plans were progressing to establish credit bureaux
that would amass information on borrowers' creditworthiness,
allowing banks to lower interest rates. A tender has been opened
for a company to operate the bureaux, which should start
operations next year, he said.
(Editing by Larry King)