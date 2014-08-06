WASHINGTON Aug 6 African climate negotiators
attending the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington this week
said leadership from the United States is critical to finalizing
a global deal on measures to address climate change in 2015
after years of deadlock.
Officials from Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo,
Ghana and Ethiopia said they were optimistic an agreement could
be reached, even though many U.S. lawmakers, particularly
Republicans, oppose signing a binding treaty requiring cuts in
greenhouse gas emissions.
Without leadership from the United States, China - the
world's biggest producer of greenhouse gases - will be reluctant
to act, putting at risk developing countries directly affected
by climate change, one negotiator told a small group of
reporters convened by the World Resources Institute (WRI), an
environmental research group.
"As an African, there are no clean emissions or dirty
emissions. Whether they emissions are from China, emissions from
the United States ... that doesn't keep me safe as an African,"
said Tosi Mpanu-Mpanu, lead negotiator for the Democratic
Republic of the Congo.
"We have a saying that when two elephants fight, the grass
suffers. We don't want to be the grass under the U.S. and
China," he said.
Jennifer Morgan, director of the climate program at WRI,
said African countries are among the most vulnerable to the
impacts of climate change, such as more severe weather, but
contribute just 3 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.
Negotiating countries hope to ink a global pact to replace
the 1997 Kyoto Protocol, but have long argued over how the costs
of cutting greenhouse gases should be distributed among rich and
poor nations.
The African bloc sees potential to address what U.S.
negotiators have termed a "firewall" in the United Nations-led
talks: disagreements over how much responsibility for cutting
pollution must be taken by developed countries historically
responsible for emissions, compared with emerging economies
expected to see major emissions growth in the future.
"We in Africa are hoping to find language that can address
the same concerns but is appealing to each party," said Richard
Muyungi, a negotiator for Tanzania.
Mpanu-Mpanu said that the world's dynamics had changed since
the Kyoto Protocol was adopted, and certain countries have
become capable to take greater action to combat climate change.
At the 2013 U.N. Climate Change Conference in Warsaw,
African countries floated a proposed an "equity reference
framework" to shape a climate agreement that avoids the
so-called firewall between developed and developing countries.
The proposal, which the bloc is likely to re-introduce at
talks in Lima, Peru in December, seeks to address historical and
current contributions to emissions.
Africa will play a major role in trying to clinch a final
deal, said the WRI's Morgan.
"They will bring forward constructive and detailed ideas
working in coalition with other countries while trying to bring
in the voice of what's at stake from climate change," she said.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici, editing by Ros Krasny and G
Crosse)