* Diamond to raise equity or debt, possible Eurobond
* Loan growth to 20 pct this year
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, April 9 Nigeria's Diamond Bank
plans to raise $550 million in debt or equity to
expand its lending operations this year, the bank's chief
financial officer said on Tuesday.
CFO Abdulrahman Yinusa told a Reuters Africa Investment
Summit in Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos that the bank would
use the funds to increase lending to the oil and gas, power and
infrastructure sectors in Africa's second biggest economy.
He added that the bank expected a 20 percent increase in its
loan book this year, from its current 500 billion naira ($3.17
billion), after last year's 40 percent increase largely
reflecting a recovery from write downs of bad loans.
The debt was part of $750 million needed for operations, of
which $200 million had already been raised last year, he said.
"The balance of $550 million is what we will raise this
year," Yinusa said, adding that it would seek to close the gap
while pricing was favourable. The bank had not yet decided
whether to issue debt or equity, but Diamond will seek a
shareholders' vote on the plans this month, he said.
"We need to be able to do either equity or debt," he said,
adding that part of it could be a Eurobond. The bank last year
appointed HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank and
Renaissance Capital to lead manage a $300 million Eurobond, but
Yinusa said whether that goes ahead would depend on how
attractive the pricing is relative to other options.
Nigerian banks are increasingly seeking dollar financing for
infrastructure projects, especially from power companies buying
state assets under a privatisation programme launched this year.
Diamond Bank completed acquisition of a London-based niche
operation owned by Nigeria's Access Bank, last week,
which Access had earlier bought off rescued lender
Intercontinental Bank, Yinusa said. The move would help Diamond
profit from growing trade flows between Europe and Nigeria, he
said.
Diamond on Tuesday reported a pretax profit of 27.5 billion
naira ($174.5 mln) for 2012, against a loss of 17.9 billion
naira a year earlier, but its shares fell the maximum 10 percent
allowed because it said there would be no dividend.
($1 = 157.5250 naira)
