WASHINGTON Aug 4 Sierra Leone, which is
battling to contain the deadly Ebola virus, will stop new
rotations of its U.N.-led forces into Somalia for now as
authorities move to establish safeguards, Somalia's president
said on Monday.
Sierra Leone is one of the key countries contributing troops
to the Africa Union mission in Somalia (AMISOM), which is
helping battle Islamic militant al Shabaab insurgents there. But
Sierra Leon is now deploying hundreds of troops within its own
borders under an emergency plan to battle Ebola, which has
killed nearly 900 people across West Africa.
Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, speaking to
reporters during the African leaders' summit in Washington, said
there would be no new rotations of Sierra Leone's forces until
proper procedures were in place. He gave no timetable or further
details.
"AMISOM (will) stop the rotation of the Sierra Leone
battalion so that new soldiers won't arrive into Somalia unless
we provide a means to ensure" that people arriving are
unaffected, he said.
Ebola, a hemorrhagic virus, has no known cure and is
straining the capacity of underfunded health systems and aid
groups to the breaking point in one of the world's poorest
regions.
In Sierra Leone on Monday, long convoys of military trucks
ferried troops and medical workers to the country's far east,
where the density of cases is highest. A military spokesman said
the operation, code named Octopus, involved around 750 military
personnel.
