By Tosin Sulaiman
JOHANNESBURG, April 8 It's the last day of term
at Curro Serengeti Academy in Johannesburg and students have
swapped their blue uniforms for their own clothes, but as they
escape for the holidays there is no rest for the builders.
The school, which opened just over a year ago, is targeting
2,000 pupils in the next decade from around 900 now and is
already building a huge auditorium and classroom extensions.
A growing demand for private schools like Curro Serengeti
from a burgeoning African middle class is creating the ideal
conditions for private equity deals in the continent's education
sector.
Private equity firms can reap internal rates of return of
between 25 and 30 percent if they can ride a long-term
investment of up to 12 years and possible shifts in legislation
unscathed.
"There are a lot of rich people in Nigeria, in Dar es
Salaam, Nairobi, Accra, who would like their children to get a
great education," one senior private equity executive said.
"It ranks way up in the hierarchy of needs for people who
are making $5,000 a year. If we had the right partner we could
put up 20 great private schools in African capitals in three
years."
Investing in education has its challenges as building
schools is costly and it takes a long time to generate returns.
Regulations in Africa tend to be relaxed, but there is still
the exposure to possible sudden changes in legislation, said
Karan Khemka of consulting firm Parthenon Group, who has seen
some emerging market countries ban fee increases overnight.
"We've seen very tight regimes become very relaxed. We've
seen very relaxed regimes go to ultra tight," he said.
MORE SCHOOLS PLEASE
African countries need to invest heavily in education to
develop a skilled workforce and reduce high unemployment.
Although the region has made progress in expanding school
access in the past decade, it has the world's lowest secondary
school enrollment rates, according to U.S. think tank the
Brookings Institution.
Private equity bankers compare Africa's potential with
emerging markets such as Brazil, India and China, which have
attracted significant investment into their education sectors.
Africa-focused fund Development Partners International is
working on two opportunities in the sector, partner Eduardo
Gutierrez said, and emerging markets firm Actis, which has made
investments in Chinese and Brazilian education companies, also
has its eye on the continent.
"Education is a really important sector for us globally,"
said Simon Harford, its co-head for Africa. "Education in Africa
needs to be funded and developed and advanced and we would love
to play a part in that."
So far, private equity education deals have been rare given
the prevalence of small institutions, many started by
entrepreneurs.
Actis, whose minimum investment size is $40-$50 million,
says one option is merging companies to create scale. Harford
said another option was to await organic scale.
Curro parent Curro Holdings, majority-owned by the
private equity arm of South African investment group PSG, is one
of the few examples of a private equity-backed education group
in Africa. The only other South African listed education company
is ADvTECH Group.
PSG Chief Executive Piet Mouton said the value of its 2009
investment in Curro had already increased five-fold.
It could take anywhere from seven to 12 years for a new
school to fill up and make money, but when full it should
generate core profit margins of up to 40 percent, he added.
"Anybody who wants to compete with us has got to have a
thick skin," said Mouton. "It's a phenomenal model but you've
got to be able to stomach a J curve."
INSATIABLE DEMAND
For investors, typically multilateral institutions or impact
funds that have social as well as financial motives, the appeal
of education is that demand for schools is growing faster than
incomes.
By 2020, 128 million African households will earn $5,000 a
year or more, consulting firm McKinsey says, enabling them to
spend half their income on non-food items. Africa's middle class
families - those earning $20,000 or more - outnumber India's.
"That creates an insatiable demand, especially in emerging
economies. It's a demand that governments simply cannot meet,"
said Robert Lytle, who co-heads Parthenon's education practice.
"At least a solid half dozen" global private equity players
are looking for opportunities in African education, he added.
Globally, the attention given to education as an asset class
has soared in recent years. More deals, including private equity
and M&A, have been done outside the United States in the last
five years than in the prior 15, according to Parthenon.
Brazil is home to some of the world's largest
publicly-traded education companies, partly owned by private
equity firms. These include Anhanguera Educacional
and Estacio Participacoes, which has seen its stock
price double in the last year.
In India, $1 billion of private equity has gone into
education in the last four years, said Sandeep Aneja, managing
director of Kaizen Private Equity, which now wants to expand in
Africa in the next three years.
South Africa's Curro Holdings, whose share price has nearly
quadrupled since listing, sees huge potential in its back yard
and is aiming for 80 schools by 2020 from 26 now.
Academies like Curro Serengeti, where average fees are 3,000
rand ($330) a month, provide an alternative to often overcrowded
state schools and pricier top-end independent schools.
Founder Chris van der Merwe said private equity backing had
let the firm build schools faster than it could have done
otherwise, taking the burden off stretched public resources.
"For each school that we build we save the state about 60
million rand," he said.
