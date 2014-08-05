(Adds quotes, background on Ghana power sector)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON Aug 5 The United States will invest
nearly $500 million to modernize Ghana's power sector in a bid
to help it attract private sector investment and double energy
access on the African continent, the State Department announced
on Tuesday.
Secretary of State John Kerry and Ghanian President John
Dramani Mahama signed the Ghana Power Compact, the largest U.S.
government-funded transaction of the Obama administration's
Power Africa program.
Heads of state of most African countries are in Washington
this week for the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, which aims to
showcase U.S. interest in the continent through a series of
government-private partnership deals to boost trade and
investment.
The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), the U.S.
government's independent foreign aid agency, will provide the
funding to create a "self-sustaining energy sector in Ghana by
reforming laws and regulations needed to transform the country's
power sector," according to the State Department.
"This new compact with the MCC demonstrates the growing
cooperation between Ghana and the United States. It will benefit
millions of our people and contribute immensely to the
achievement of my 'Energy For All' objective," said Mahama,
referring to Ghana's national energy plan.
According to the U.S. Agency for International Development,
Ghana has 2,719 megawatts (MW) of installed generation capacity,
an inadequate amount to serve a population of about 25 million
and a major constraint to economic growth.
The new pact is expected to draw more than $4 billion in
private energy investment from U.S. and global energy firms,
improving management of Ghana's power system and making the
power procurement process more competitive.
Ghana will invest $37.4 million of its own money into the
initiative.
With compacts the United States is also developing with
Liberia and Tanzania, the MCC will have invested $1 billion in
support of the Power Africa initiative, which has committed $7
billion in investments until 2018.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Ros Krasny, Eric
Walsh and Sandra Maler)