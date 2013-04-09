(Changes headline tag)
By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, April 9 When Ghana struck oil in 2007,
citizens expected the industry would bring them better lives and
investors anticipated hefty profits from a rising African
economic star. Six years later, all of them are complaining.
Lower-than-expected production from the offshore Jubilee
field and funding a costly presidential election process in 2012
have left the West African nation struggling to deliver promised
development projects while keeping its finances in order.
The situation underscores the complex reality of translating
raw materials into prosperity on a continent notorious for the
"resource curse" of graft, strife and mismanagement that has hit
oil-rich countries like Nigeria, Angola and Equatorial Guinea.
Newly elected President John Dramani Mahama is walking a
fiscal tightrope between ordinary Ghanaians demanding swift
change and investors alarmed by the country's ballooning debt.
A stumble could prove politically costly for Mahama and
financially disastrous for Ghana as it seeks to retain its
access to credit to fund rapid growth.
"Because of oil production, rising expectations in Ghana
will have to be met. But at the same time, past policy choices
constrain the room for manoeuvre and Ghana is toeing a very
delicate line," said Razia Khan, Africa analyst at Standard
Chartered Bank in London.
Eschewing the deepest of cuts, Ghana's 2013 budget plotted a
middle-of-the road route intended to trim the deficit while
using increased revenues to fund a jump in public spending.
Last month, Finance Minister Seth Terkper unveiled plans to
pare the government's deficit to 9 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP) this year from 12.1 percent in 2012, while
cranking up expenditures by 20 percent.
That disappointed economists who were expecting Ghana to
reaffirm its commitment to a deficit of 6 percent of GDP - the
target it set and then widely missed in 2012.
Rating agency Fitch had already downgraded the outlook for
Ghana's credit rating to negative from stable in February after
details emerged of deteriorating public finances - a blow to its
reputation as a model of African potential. [ID: nWLA006W9]
Total public debt rose by more than a fifth last year to
$18.8 billion, versus $15.3 billion in 2011.
STUDYING UNDER TREES
Rare in a region where coups, civil wars, disputed elections
and strong-arm rulers are the norm, Ghana has distinguished
itself with six peaceful transfers of power via the ballot box.
That reputation allowed it to launch a $750-million eurobond
in 2007 and helped it secure the accolade of hosting Barack
Obama for his first African trip as U.S. president in 2009.
Across the capital Accra, evidence of new resource wealth
abounds - brightly-lit multi-storey buildings, cranes looming
over construction sites, well-paved roads and billboards
advertising banks, cars and mobile phones.
But many Ghanaians remain excluded. An influx of rural
workers hoping for jobs in Accra, has spawned a sprawl of
outlying shanty towns and spilled vendors across the streets.
Standing in a trash-strewn courtyard, 49-year-old school
teacher Monica Quansah wonders where the oil money is going.
"Our children are still attending school under trees," she
said. "Those of us in the city don't have reliable power and
water, let alone those in the regions."
Grace Asantewaa, who voiced hope three years ago that oil
would improve people's lives, said she had yet to see any
benefit: "Nothing has changed. We are even worse off than before
because prices have shot up significantly," she said behind her
stall of tomatoes and chilli peppers at the teeming Agbogbloshie
market along a potholed road in the seaside capital.
Mahama won the presidency in December by tapping into public
frustration at the slow pace of change for ordinary Ghanaians.
Among other things, he promised to build 200 new school
blocks within his first four years, bolster crumbling water and
power infrastructure, pave roads outside Accra and sustain
economic growth at 8 percent or more.
But he was dealt a tough hand.
Technical hitches meant Tullow Oil's Jubilee field, 80 km
(50 miles) offshore and the prime engine for revenue growth,
produced 72,000 barrels per day in 2012, well shy of a 90,000
bpd target.
A report last month showed Ghana received $540 million from
the oil industry last year, far short of a projected $774
million. About $32 million of that was saved in Ghana's
two-year-old sovereign wealth fund, which was valued at about
$72 million at the end of 2012.
Nigeria's oil-fed sovereign wealth fund, by comparison, is
worth about $1 billion.
A public pay hike and election spending after the sudden
death of President John Atta Mills in July further squeezed
finances. Simply organising the voting last year cost $125
million - over one percent of planned annual public spending.
Ghana has missed its budget deficit target in every election
year since constitutional rule was restored in 1992.
Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur said the government
chose slow fiscal consolidation to balance growth and stability.
"An attempt to correct the fiscal imbalance in one year
would be extreme," he said. "We'd be putting the brakes on at a
time when we also have the responsibility to ensure economic
growth to create employment opportunities for our people."
The West African country ranked among Africa's fastest
growing economies in 2011 and attained a lower middle-income
status, propelled by the 2010 start up of oil production.
With reserves of 800 million barrels of high-quality oil and
potential for at least one billion more, the field makes Ghana
one of sub-Saharan Africa's top 10 oil producers. Tullow hopes
to produce 120,000 bpd this year and 200,000 bpd by 2015.
TOUGH DECISIONS
Despite the budgeted spending jump, Ghana will struggle to
fulfil the social projects planned this year, said
Amissah-Arthur, who also chairs Ghana's economic management
committee.
"It means we could only be providing one or two of those
school blocks this year and that's not good enough," he said,
adding the government was seeking private sector investment.
Ghana is also grappling with power and water infrastructure
problems that authorities say will require hundreds of millions
of dollars to fix. Payments to private-sector healthcare
providers and some public-sector workers are also in arrears.
Joe Abbey, economist at the Accra-based Centre for Policy
Analysis, said the government must prioritize:
"There are verifiable deficiencies in our infrastructure.
The most critical one is energy," he said. "It's a huge problem
because every economic activity depends on reliable energy."
In an ironic twist to the nation's status as an oil
producer, Ghanaian power utility, Volta River Authority, has
been rationing power since September because it lacks the money
to buy light crude after a subsea pipeline was damaged.
Ghana is hoping to start producing its own natural gas to
generate power by year-end but until then residents will have to
bear power cuts lasting 12 hours every other day.
In a sign the government is feeling the financial pressure,
Mahama's administration slashed fuel subsidies in February,
resulting in a 20-percent rise in prices at the pump.
"We must learn to cut our coat to fit out cloth," said Bruce
Ayiku, a 53 year-old physician. "There's too much extravagance
around government machinery of late."
