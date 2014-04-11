* Govt willing to talk to IMF about assistance programme
* Economists press govt for radical action
* Around 120 million euros available in 2014 budget support
* Ghana's TUC rejects a wage freeze
By Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, April 10 For a decade, Ghana powered
ahead as it started pumping oil, won debt forgiveness, achieved
coveted middle-income status and saw five years of economic
growth above 8 percent that made it the envy of other African
nations.
Now it has hit a roadblock and Ghanaian officials are set to
discuss new policy options at annual meetings of the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in
Washington this week.
Those meetings could also see Ghana explore some form of IMF
financial support, Finance Minister Seth Terkper told the
Reuters Africa Summit.
A weakening currency and a stubborn budget deficit are among
problems that are starting to lower the country's growth
trajectory and spook investors.
Ordinary people are feeling the pinch not least as cuts to
utility and fuel subsidy cuts last year, introduced by the
government in a bid to reduce the deficit, helped push inflation
to a four-year high of 14.5 percent in March.
Traders at Markola market in Accra routinely travel to
southern China for cheap goods, buying dollars on Ghana's
foreign exchange market and converting them to Chinese yuan to
import everything from fake Armani jeans to kitchenware.
Those business trips are getting pricier because of a 14.6
percent fall in the cedi currency this year caused by unmet
demand for dollars for imports and fiscal instability.
"It's very difficult these days. There's no money in the
system," said trader Emmanuel Mensah. "The petrol price increase
is not helping and the dollar is just going up."
Ghana's economy grew 7.1 percent last year, down from 8.8
percent in 2012, according to government figures. The IMF
estimated growth at 5.5 percent in 2013 while the budget deficit
stood at 10.8 percent of gross domestic product.
"We are not really seeing Ghana now as the most dynamic
economy on the continent," said Carlos Lopes, Executive
Secretary of the U.N. Economic Commission for Africa, adding
that Ivory Coast and Sierra Leone were more active.
Economists say a radical shift in policy is required to get
Ghana's economy back on track. Without it, they warn that bond
yields will rise towards 25 percent, inflation will inch higher
and the cedi will continue to slide.
The European Union held back around 64 million euros ($88.8
million) in budget support in 2013, saying it doubted the
credibility of the fiscal stabilization plan, and it is yet to
disburse around 120 million euros available this year for the
same purpose.
But it may not be easy to win public support for painful
measures including a freeze in public sector wages that Terkper
advocated in a major policy speech to parliament last week.
"One of the difficulties we've had, not only this government
but also the previous government, is managing the expectations
of Ghanaians," President John Mahama told the Reuters Africa
Summit this week. "The general feeling was that as soon as Ghana
started pumping oil all our problems were going to be solved."
While Terkper favours a wage freeze, the Trades Union
Congress (TUC) told Reuters it had asked the government for a 20
percent wage hike. Unions staged pay strikes in 2013.
"They should not only consider the view of the ratings
agencies and the markets. They should consider the views of
Ghanaians, the people who live here," Yaw Baah, deputy secretary
general of the TUC, told Reuters.
Concerns about fiscal policy would matter less if Ghana was
still beholden mainly to donors to fund its growth, but analysts
say its debt is increasingly held by investors less tolerant of
policy weakness.
Ghana has put a planned Eurobond, which could be worth up to
$1 billion, on hold in a move economists said was driven by the
high yields they would pay given concerns about the economy.
WAGE TALKS
The country of 25 million is viewed as a role model in
Africa because of its strong economy, which is based on exports
of cocoa, gold and oil and is rooted in a peaceful democracy.
Ministers say financial markets are not giving the
government credit for cutting subsidies last year and argue that
an interest rate rise and other measures to support the currency
will work over time.
Unforeseen factors exacerbated fiscal weakness last year,
they say, including a ruptured gas pipeline, falling commodity
prices and a prolonged legal battle over a 2012 presidential
election.
President Mahama said Ghana's medium-term outlook is rosy as
gold prices rise and oil output increases, bringing further
revenue to government coffers. As more people join the middle
class, consumer spending will also increase.
Terkper acknowledges the need to convince investors,
however, and said the government will be discussing options with
IMF and World Bank officials.
One person close to the policymaking process said the
government could opt for a plan drawn up by the government that
included short- and medium-term targets for spending and
revenues but was effectively vetted by the IMF.
The government would probably unveil such a plan when
parliament returns in May.
"We will be talking to them at this (week's) meetings on
various options, including possible assistance programmes,"
Terkper said.
"We are committed to this 'home grown' programme and we
believe it will work."
Economists say a key plank of the plan will be the one-year
freeze on public sector wages.
Wage talks between the government and the TUC began in
earnest a week ago in a conference room at the national stadium
in Accra, but unions show no sign of backing down so far.
Baah said militancy among the TUC's 500,000 members was at
its highest level in years.
"We've told government we'll never accept a pay freeze.
Never ... we're prepared to fight and fight until we win," he
said.
For more stories from the Reuters Africa summit, click on
($1 = 0.7204 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Pascal Fletcher in Abuja; Writing by
Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Susan Fenton)