Reuters Africa Investment Summit
By Stella Mapenzauswa and Ed Cropley
PRETORIA, April 9 South Africa's central bank
has done well to balance economic growth and the need to create
jobs in its policy decisions, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan
said on Tuesday.
The Reserve Bank left the repo rate at a historic low of 5
percent last month, but the OECD has said the bank has room to
loosen policy further to stimulate Africa's biggest economy
after a sluggish recovery from a 2009 recession. Most economists
polled by Reuters expect rates to stay on hold through 2013.
The bank has kept rates on hold since a 50 basis point cut
last July, saying the need to accelerate growth has been offset
by a deterioration in the inflation outlook due to a sharp fall
in the rand.
"They have done fairly well to take the economic growth and
employment situation into account," Gordhan said in an interview
as part of a Reuters Investment Summit.
"They have been careful about balancing perceived risks on
the one hand with the necessity to support the economy on the
other hand. Let's see what the next few months bring."
South Africa's central bank has an inflation target mandate
of 3-6 percent but Gordhan in 2010 broadened its
responsibilities to include economic growth and employment,
although without specific targets.
Gordhan also said he saw "no immediate danger" to the
foreign portfolio flows into local bonds which have helped plug
a current account deficit of more than 6 percent of gross
domestic product.
Increased flows in the last week have pushed the rand to
8.944 against the dollar, a five-week high, as global investors
have sought yield after monetary easing from the Bank of Japan.
The currency hit a four-year low of 9.3655 on March 21 amid
concerns about domestic industrial unrest, growth and the
current account deficit.
Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa and Ed Cropley
Matthew Tostevin)