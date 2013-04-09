* Central bank does well to balance growth, jobs, Gordhan
says
* Government to keep spending in check in run up to polls
(Adds quotes, background)
By Stella Mapenzauswa and Ed Cropley
PRETORIA, April 9 South Africa's central bank
has done reasonably well to balance economic growth and the need
to create jobs while also pursuing its mandate to keep inflation
in check, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Tuesday.
The comments, in an interview as part of a Reuters
Investment Summit, suggest President Jacob Zuma's administration
sees no need to encourage the bank to boost growth by loosening
monetary policy 12 months ahead of a general election.
Gordhan also said the crisis in Europe was still a drag on
the domestic economy, hurting exports that are still coping with
the fallout from strikes in the mining sector last year.
The Reserve Bank left the repo rate at a historic low of 5
percent last month, but the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development says it has room to loosen policy
further to assist the sluggish recovery by Africa's biggest
economy from a 2009 recession.
Most economists polled by Reuters expect rates to stay on
hold through 2013.
The bank has kept rates on hold since a 50 basis point cut
last July, saying the need to accelerate growth has been offset
by a deterioration in the inflation outlook due to a sharp fall
in the rand.
"They have done fairly well to take the economic growth and
employment situation into account," Gordhan said.
"They have been careful about balancing perceived risks on
the one hand with the necessity to support the economy on the
other hand. Let's see what the next few months bring."
South Africa's central bank has an inflation target mandate
of 3-6 percent but Gordhan in 2010 broadened its
responsibilities to include economic growth and employment,
although without specific targets.
EUROPE MAJOR CLOUD ON ECONOMY
Gordhan in February cut South Africa's 2013 growth forecast
to 2.7 percent from 3 percent due to lower demand both locally
and from Europe, which absorbs about a third of South African
exports.
"Europe still acts as a major cloud over both our own
economy and the economies around the world," Gordhan said,
vowing to maintain a cyclical fiscal policy that has allowed
South Africa to keep money flowing to social benefits and
infrastructure.
But President Jacob Zuma's government will not yield to
pressure to increase spending ahead of next year's election,
despite growing pressure at the polls from opposition parties,
he added.
"We are one of the few developing economies that don't rely
on external debt too much. It's an important prop to the fiscal
sovereignty we enjoy," Gordhan said. "We will guard that very
jealously at all times."
Gordhan also said he saw no immediate threat to the foreign
portfolio flows into local bonds that have helped plug a current
account deficit of more than 6 percent of gross domestic
product.
The gap, coupled with concerns about domestic industrial
unrest and weak growth, have put pressure on the rand, which hit
a four-year low of 9.3655 on March 21.
However, increased flows in the last week have pushed the
rand to 8.944 against the dollar, a five-week high, as global
investors have sought yield after the announcement of aggressive
bond-buying, or quantitative easing, from the Bank of Japan.
"There is no immediate danger to those flows," Gordhan said.
"At the same time we are working hard at a global level to
ensure any retreat from quantitative easing is managed in such a
way that it doesn't send shock waves through the global system."
