WASHINGTON Aug 5 International Business
Machines Corp has won a $66 million, five-year contract
with Fidelity Bank Ghana to manage IT infrastructure and
services, the two companies said on Tuesday.
The announcement was made at the U.S.-Africa Business Forum,
part of a three-day Africa summit that has brought together
political leaders, officials and business executives in
Washington.
Fidelity Bank Managing Director Edward Effah said in a
statement the relationship with IBM would help the bank deliver
on new challenges posed by rapid growth in the banking sector
and increased competition.
