By Edith Honan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 7 Kenyan President Uhuru
Kenyatta, in Washington this week to court Western investors,
has sought to downplay a spate of violent attacks tied to
militants in neighboring Somalia and their impact on Kenya's
economy.
"Yes, we may have pockets where we have problems - which we
know and are focused on how to address. But the rest of the
country is actually trouble-free," Kenyatta told Reuters in an
interview on Thursday from a hotel overlooking the White House.
Kenyatta, the son of Kenya's founder who was elected last
March to lead East Africa's biggest economy, has been touting
the country as a resource-rich hub of innovation, talking up the
benefits of East African integration and detailing vast plans to
improve the country's shaky infrastructure.
But he has also been plagued by questions about security.
Last September, Somali-linked Islamist militants attacked
Nairobi's Westgate mall and left at least 67 people dead. This
summer has seen a spate of killings, mostly along Kenya's coast,
prompting several Western nations to warn their citizens against
travel to parts of Kenya.
In June, after two attacks left 65 people dead on the coast,
Kenyatta dismissed claims of responsibility by the al Shabaab
militant group, instead pointing the finger at rivals he
described as "hate-mongers," though he did not name anybody.
"Look, we know that al Shabaab played a part," Kenyatta said
on Thursday. But he again suggested that "local networks" in
Kenya were also involved in an effort "to help achieve a petty
political agenda."
Al Shabaab has said its attacks are intended to punish Kenya
for sending troops to Somalia to confront its Islamist fighters.
Kenyatta has repeatedly said he had no intention of removing
Kenyan troops from Somalia, saying that would only be done when
Kenya's neighbor to the north, which has been without a
functioning government for more than two decades, is stable and
can secure its borders.
Kenyatta has mostly kept a low-key profile at this week's
U.S.-Africa Business Forum, a three-day summit meant to showcase
U.S. interest in improving trade and investment on the
continent. But he said he believed the gathering had helped make
American businesses aware of opportunities in Africa.
Although Kenyatta said he hoped to attract investors in the
power, resource extraction and technology sectors, he said Kenya
was meanwhile working to make the country more hospitable to
business, in part by making it easier to move goods.
Asked to name his top three infrastructure priorities,
Kenyatta said he aimed to double the country's road network,
expand its rail sector and complete a second container terminal
at the Indian Ocean port of Mombasa - the biggest in east Africa
and the region's trade gateway.
Kenyatta added he would like to see completion of a second
port in Lamu, north of Mombasa - part of a $25.5 billion
regional infrastructure project aiming to link landlocked east
African nations to the sea - as well as a new passenger airline
terminal in Nairobi.
"It may not be complete within five years," Kenyatta said of
the five projects, "but if Kenyans give me an opportunity for a
second term they should be complete by the end of my second
term."
(Reporting By Edith Honan; Editing by Ken Wills)