By Ed Stoddard and Nomatter Ndebele
JOHANNESBURG, April 9 South Africa's National
Union of Mineworkers (NUM) is winning back members on the
platinum belt from rival AMCU and is poised to regain
recognition status at one of Anglo American Platinum's
mines, its general secretary said on Wednesday.
The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU)
emerged as the top union in the platinum shafts in 2012 after
signing up tens of thousands of NUM members during a vicious
union turf war in which dozens of people were killed.
AMCU's members downed tools 11 weeks ago at Amplats, a unit
of global mining giant Anglo American, as well as Impala
Platinum and Lonmin in a strike over pay which
shows no signs of ending, with the two sides still poles apart.
Baleni told the Reuters Africa Investment Summit that many
workers wanted to return to work and the NUM was regaining
members from AMCU.
"I have been monitoring almost weekly the numbers of members
who are coming back to the union. In fact in one of the
operations in Anglo American Platinum we are going to be
recognised again because of the numbers," he said.
He declined to say which operation it was but said to get
union recognition the NUM required a threshold of at least 33
percent of the workforce and they were now at 42 percent.
Baleni added NUM membership had been as low as 10 percent at
this particular mine. He also said that in November and December
of last year the NUM regained about 10,000 workers from AMCU.
"We have not been able to quantify all our numbers, because
a number of employers were saying we will only process these
post the strike, whereas others are processing them like Anglo,"
he said.
A spokeswoman at Amplats declined to either confirm or deny
what Baleni said.
If true, the numbers would suggest that rank and file
enthusiasm for AMCU's stoppage is wearing thin as striking
workers have already lost over 20 percent of their year's pay,
straining households where a miner is often the only
breadwinner.
AMCU was maintaining the strike only through violence and
intimidation, Baleni said.
"If it weren't for the violence the strike would have
already collapsed, people have not been coming to work because
they are scared," he said.
AMCU has always denied allegations that it uses violence to
recruit members or keep them in line and says it has grown
because the NUM, a key political ally of the ruling African
National Congress was out of touch with rank and file concerns
and failed to deliver on its promises.
AMCU is demanding a more than doubling of basic wages to
12,500 rand ($1,200) a month over the next three years, which
the producers say they cannot afford. They have offered
increases of up to 9 percent.
Baleni said the strike was damaging for South Africa's union
movement in general, pointing to the admission by Lonmin last
week that it was communicating directly with striking workers by
cell phone text messages.
Lonmin said a survey of its workforce using cellphone texts
indicated that around two thirds wanted to return to the shafts
and end the strike and Baleni said such tactics could be used in
the future to undermine NUM.
"There will also be job losses after this strike," he said.
A drastic post-strike overhaul is looking certain for the
industry and Anglo American has said it could divest some of its
loss-making platinum assets including its strike-hit Rustenburg
operations northwest of Johannesburg.
The strike is the most damaging in South Africa's mines in
living memory and has cost producers over $1 billion in revenue.
It has hit around 40 percent of global output of the metal used
for emissions-capping catalytic converters in automobiles.
The NUM remains the biggest union representing miners and
has around 300,000 members, which also include workers in the
construction and energy sectors.
($1 = 10.4306 South African Rand)
