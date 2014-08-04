By Lesley Wroughton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 4 Africans see jobs, education
and security as their biggest areas of concern, according to a
poll on Monday conducted by ONE, the anti-poverty campaign
co-founded by rockers Bono and Bob Geldof.
The poll comes on the eve of an Aug. 4-6 African summit of
nearly 50 African leaders hosted by U.S. President Barack Obama
in Washington where deals worth billions of dollars are expected
to be announced.
The poll offers a snapshot of priorities for Africans and
their attitudes towards the United States from nine countries as
small as Benin and Rwanda to larger and more populous nations
including Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Tanzania,
and Tunisia.
While most of the 4,500 respondents believe that the United
States has had some impact on their country and community, they
think the world's richest nation has been slow coming to the
party of an economically rising Africa.
The poll was conducted over a five-day period at the end of
July surveying 500 people in each country, with the average age
of respondent about 26. The margin of error is plus or minus 5.
As Washington prepares to showcase its interest in Africa at
the summit, most respondents believe the United States has had
"some impact" on their country and community although were not
sure how supportive Obama had been.
Most respondents surveyed said the United States had "some
impact" on their country and community. In Rwanda, however, 62
percent of respondents said the United States had a "big impact"
on their country, as did 31 percent in Tanzania, and 37 percent
in Uganda.
When it came to Obama's support, 55 percent of respondents
in Benin were not sure, as were 38 percent in Ghana, 41 percent
in Rwanda, 47 percent in South Africa and 48 percent in Tunisia.
A large chunk of respondents, some 42 percent, in Nigeria
believed Obama had been "very" supportive and 49 percent in
Tunisia thought he had been somewhat supportive.
The poll measured attitudes towards governments and found
that a vast majority believe their government had best addressed
security issues, followed by education and corruption.
In Kenya, Nigeria and Tunisia, security was the biggest
priority. In Rwanda it was trade and jobs followed closely by
education, security and health. To respondents in South Africa,
education and jobs were key areas of concern.
In Benin, 36 percent of the people surveyed thought their
government had best addressed agricultural and corruption
issues. Some 43 percent of respondents in Kenya, 28 percent in
Tanzania, 34 percent in Nigeria, and 81 percent in Rwanda listed
security as the area where their government had done a good job.
All respondents felt their governments needed to invest a
lot more in agriculture. In Tanzania, however, an overwhelming
56 percent thought their government should invest a bit more.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)