* Senegal says 7 pct growth target within reach
* May borrow $500-$800 mln a year for infrastructure
* Seeks partner for Senegal Airlines
* Plans road, rail projects, doubling power capacity
By Daniel Flynn and Diadie Ba
Fast-growing African economies represent a "land of opportunity"
for investors and those deterred by short-term turbulence in
emerging markets will be the losers in the long run, Senegal's
president said on Monday.
President Macky Sall said his West African country was on
track to nearly double its annual economic growth to 7 percent
by 2017 thanks to a $21 billion programme of investment that
aims to turn Senegal into a regional hub for transport,
logistics and tourism.
Elected in 2012, Sall has won praise from investors and
multilateral agencies for his anti-corruption measures and
economic reforms but is under pressure to create more jobs and
diversify the economy from fishing and agriculture.
He said his government would look to borrow between $500
million and $800 million a year to fund large-scale rail, energy
and road projects under the plan, dubbed Emergent Senegal.
With many African countries hungry for infrastructure
investment, Sall said foreign investors should not be concerned
by fears of capital flight as the U.S. Federal Reserve winds
down its monetary stimulus programme this year.
"Africa is a land of opportunity," Sall told the Reuters
Africa Summit. "If people withdraw their credit, others will
replace them because business opportunities are there, growth is
there and the population is there."
"If someone does not see this opportunity, and turn their
back on Africa - well, it won't be Africa that loses."
Regarded as a bastion of political stability in a region
notorious for coups and civil wars, Senegal's nearly $15 billion
economy has nonetheless underperformed some others in the region
in recent years, partly due to poor harvests.
It grew around 4 percent in 2013, according to the IMF,
below the average in sub-Saharan Africa of around 5 percent.
NEW AIRPORT NEXT YEAR
Central to its plans to make Senegal a logistics hub, Sall's
government aims to open a new international airport being built
30 kilometres (20 miles) outside the capital Dakar next year. It
is also looking to attract private sector capital for national
carrier Senegal Airlines, relaunched in 2011 under the previous
administration.
"We are looking for a strategic partner who could take a
stake in the capital, whether it is South African Airways
, Air France or Ethiopian," he said.
"So far, we have not decided who will be our partner, but that
should come very soon."
To address a long-standing electricity deficit, Sall plans
to more than double Senegal's generation capacity to some 1,000
megawatts by the end of his mandate in 2017. The government also
plans to refurbish a defunct rail line to the Malian capital
Bamako, linking Senegal to the interior of the continent.
To help fund this, Senegal won commitments for $7.8 billion
in financing from donors at a conference in Paris in February.
Sall has received praise from multilateral institutions for
paring back the budget deficit to around 5.4 percent of GDP last
year, and aims to cut it below 5 percent this year. His
government has shut or merged dozens of state agencies and
cracked down on public sector graft, obliging senior state
officials to declare their assets for the first time.
As a result, Senegal's 2011 Eurobond has been amongst the
best performers in Africa. The government said last year it
could issue a new $500 million Eurobond in the first half of
2014.
"We have the choice of doing a new Eurobond or using other
borrowing mechanisms but it's clear that we are going to borrow
to finance these infrastructure activities," he said. "It could
be $500 million a year, or $800 million a year - it depends on
how we manage our Treasury."
