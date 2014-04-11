(For other news from Reuters Africa Summit, click here)
* Tanzania wants to be hub for land-locked African states
* Bureaucratic hurdles delayed new Tanzanian port plan
* President dismisses idea of race with rival Kenya
By Edmund Blair and Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DAR ES SALAM, April 11 Tanzania aims to hike
cargo volumes through its main Dar es Salam port in 2015 by
almost 40 percent over 2013 levels, part of plans to expand and
build new transport links and become a regional hub, the
president said on Friday.
President Jakaya Kikwete said bureaucratic hurdles had
delayed plans by a Chinese firm to build a new port at Bagamoyo,
75 km north of Dar es Salam, but those were now resolved.
Tanzania, like its neighbour Kenya, wants to capitalise on a
long coastline and upgrade existing rickety railways and roads
to serve growing economies in the land-locked heart of Africa
from Uganda on its north border to Malawi in the south.
"If we invest in logistic centres, improve on infrastructure
and create a facilitative environment, we can easily turn Dar es
Salaam into another Dubai of its kind," he said, speaking in the
commercial capital for the Reuters Africa Investment Summit.
But the president acknowledged the pace of progress had been
held back by red tape, while experts said existing transport
links were crumbling or inefficient, including Dar es Salam port
where ships often wait days to dock, driving up costs.
"At times, we are very bureaucratic," Kikwete said of the
delays that Chinese investors had faced over the Bagamoyo port
plan, although he said the issues had now been resolved.
Last year, Tanzania signed a framework deal with China
Merchants Holdings (International) Co to build a new
port, special economic zone and railway network that could
involve more than $10 billion. Work has yet to start in earnest.
The president said cargo through Dar es Salam port was
climbing and would reach 18 million tonnes in 2015, up from 13
million tonnes in 2013.
As part of a broader effort to improve the business
environment, an office overseeing the president's "Big Results
Now" initiative, which works on swift delivery of major
infrastructure and other projects, would also now identify
obstacles to business and ensure they were addressed.
The president also outlined plans for projects that include
developing a port at Mtwara south of Dar es Salam that could
serve northern Mozambique and Malawi, as well as upgrading the
rail network - which could involve building new wider, standard
gauge lines instead of the existing - and slower - narrow gauge.
Kenya has similar plans for a new port at Lamu, north of
Mombasa port which is now east Africa's main gateway, and new
transport links to Uganda, Rwanda and other land-locked states.
Kenya, the biggest economy in east Africa, and Tanzania, the
No. 2, have long competed for political and economic influence
in the region, although both are also members of the five-nation
trading bloc, the East African Community.
But Kikwete dismissed the idea of a competition to grab a
bigger share of trade into Africa. "I think there is enough
business for all of us," he said.
Tensions erupted in public last year when Tanzania
complained it had been sidelined by Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda
over plans to unify their customs and speed up moves towards
political federation. Burundi is also a member of the bloc.
The Tanzanian president said those differences had been
patched up but added his country - which critics say has dragged
its feet over closer ties - remained wary of any swift drive
towards a political union.
"Our advice to our colleagues is that let's move cautiously.
Let's build strong foundations before getting to the ultimate
political federation," he said. "We are being considered as
evolutionists in this regard and the others are revolutionary."
He said Tanzania had no dispute with members pursuing
bilateral projects in areas such as transport and power links.
