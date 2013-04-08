(For other news from Reuters Africa Investment Summit, click here)
By Tosin Sulaiman
JOHANNESBURG, April 8 Toyota Motor Corp
is increasing its focus on African consumers as private sector
growth reduces its dependence on government business, its top
executive on the continent said on Monday.
The Japanese automaker, which has a presence in all 54
African countries after entering South Sudan last year, expects
the east and west African auto markets to grow by up to 5
percent this year, Toyota Africa CEO Johan van Zyl told the
Reuters Africa Investment Summit.
"In many countries now consumer marketing is becoming very
important," he said, adding that in many African countries
Toyota previously dealt almost exclusively with governments.
The world's top-selling automaker sold 237,000 vehicles on
the continent last year, giving it a 14 percent market share.
But it faces growing competition from Chinese and Indian
rivals like Chery Automobile and Tata Motors
, which arguably have more experience in building and
marketing budget cars in emerging markets.
However, van Zyl said Toyota was also focused on affordable
cars and its Etios brand, launched in India in 2010, is targeted
at cost-conscious consumers.
The company is selling about 2,000 Etios cars a month in
Africa, where consumers are concerned about quality and
durability as well as cost, he added.
"People tend to think if you sell things to Africa, you can
sell them inferior things. I think that will be the biggest
mistake you can make," he said.
"The consumer in Africa is as much aware of quality than
anybody else."
(Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman; editing by David Dolan)