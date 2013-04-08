(For other news from Reuters Africa Investment Summit, click here)
* Zimbabwe cannot deliver legitimate vote "right now", Biti
says
* Unity government has "outlived" usefulness
* International community must fund Zimbabwe vote
By Stella Mapenzauswa
JOHANNESBURG, April 8 Zimbabwe is on track for
another flawed election this year unless it can refresh outdated
voter lists, approve "an army" of outsider observers and find
foreign donors willing to pay for the vote, Finance Minister
Tendai Biti said on Monday.
However, postponing the poll to maintain a stop-gap unity
government between President Robert Mugabe and Prime Minister
Morgan Tsvangirai is not an option, with the fractious coalition
well past its sell-by date, Biti told a Reuters Africa Summit.
"I don't think we are in a position today, right now, of
having legitimate, credible, sustainable elections," Biti, a
leading member of Tsvangirai's Movement for Democratic Change,
said.
"At the rate we are going, it is obvious that we are going
to have another flawed election ... Zimbabweans cannot afford
another flawed election."
Zimbabweans last month approved a new constitution curbing
presidential powers that critics say have been used by Mugabe to
entrench his 33-year rule. The referendum removed the main
barrier to an election in the second half of this year after a
disputed 2008 poll.
But more reforms are needed to reassure investors who have
withheld support over charges of human rights abuses and
election-rigging by Mugabe's ZANU-PF party and criticism of
policies such as his seizure of white-owned farms for blacks.
The unity pact between ZANU-PF and the MDC has gone some way
towards arresting an economy damaged by more than a decade of
hyper-inflation which rendered the Zimbabwe dollar worthless.
Inflation has slowed to single digits while growth is seen
above 5 percent this year after contracting for a decade before
the unity government was established.
TWO CAMPS
But progress has been hampered by wrangling between
ministers from the two camps and investors are worried about
conflicting signals on policies such as the transfer of at least
51 percent ownership in foreign-owned firms to local blacks.
"The inclusive government has done well in giving our people
a timeout against the economic failures of the ZANU-PF regime,"
Biti said. "But I think it has outlived its usefulness."
"We need sustainable, legitimate, credible election outcomes
in Zimbabwe, and to me that is our number one factor arresting
the economy."
The international community would have to foot the bill for
the vote, Biti said, as Harare's coffers have been bled dry by a
recent census and the constitutional referendum last month.
"For any country, let alone a country like Zimbabwe with a
budget of $4 billion and a GDP of $12 billion, that's a huge
strain," Biti said.
Harare is still struggling with more than $10 billion in
arrears to the World Bank, the IMF and the African Development
Bank, meaning it cannot access multilateral funding needed to
overhaul its dilapidated infrastructure.
"The bottom line is that the international community must
accept the obligation on its shoulders. And by the international
community I also include South Africa," Biti said.
Africa's biggest economy, which has absorbed an estimated
2.5 million Zimbabweans fleeing the political and economic
downturn, would bear the brunt of another meltdown in its
northern neighbour, he said.
"But that doesn't mean the international community should
give Zimbabwe a blank cheque. If Zimbabwe wants to be part of
the international community, it has to play by the rules."
