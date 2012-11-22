* To build extra towers in Ghana, South Africa and Uganda
* Eyes acquisitions in east and west Africa
* Sees phone operator network upgrades driving growth
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Nov 22 Eaton Towers, which owns and
manages telecom infrastructure in Africa, plans to build another
250 transmitter towers in 2013, increasing its portfolio by a
sixth as growing internet use on the continent drives the
London-based firm's expansion.
Eaton, one of a number of specialist players to launch
services in Africa in recent years, will build about 100 towers
in Uganda, 100 in South Africa and 50 in Ghana next year, Alan
Harper, Eaton Towers' chief executive, told Reuters, raising the
total number of towers it owns or manages to 1,750 from 1,500.
The company's customers include Vodafone, South
Africa's MTN and India's Bharti Airtel, and
it will make more acquisitions next year, Harper added.
"We still have a number of things we're working on in east
and west Africa," said Harper. "In the first half of 2013 we
would be expecting to look at new business to open up in places
where there's a strong economy, good GDP growth and more, rather
than less, operators."
Africa has the lowest internet usage in the world due to low
wages, high subscription costs and a relative lack of
infrastructure, but more people are getting online as smartphone
prices fall and telecom operators improve their networks.
Internet use in sub-Saharan Africa will rise to 24.7 percent
of the population by 2020 from 10.5 percent in 2010, according
to Euromonitor International, to be the fastest growing region
globally.
"There's still quite a lot of work going on with the major
Africa operators - MTN, Orange, Vodafone, Etisalat
- they are all looking at doing things with towers in
different countries," said Harper.
He said a lack of extensive fixed-line infrastructure in
most African countries meant mobile networks would provide the
main means for people to access the internet.
Yet building and maintaining mobile towers in Africa is
typically more expensive than in other regions because of high
security costs and a shortage of electricity that means towers
are often powered by generators, while reaching rural areas can
require new roads to be built.
Most African countries also offer only low revenues per user
and competition is fierce among multiple operators, so many are
increasingly looking at splitting costs, which they can do via
bilateral tower-sharing deals. More popular is selling towers to
specialist firms such as Eaton, which can then host multiple
operators at the same site.
"When we look at a new market we're really trying to get
under the skin of operators' plans to roll out things like 3G
and LTE (long-term evolution, high-speed networks) to provide
good data coverage and then understand what's the likely demand
from the end user," said Harper.
"Is the underlying economy strong enough to allow people to
buy lower-cost smartphones or connect their laptops to the
internet over the mobile network? That's what ultimately
generates the traffic that causes operators to come to us and
say 'I need to put up a new base station'."
Capital International Private Equity Funds (CIPEF) is
Eaton's majority shareholder, while London-based private equity
group Development Partners International and Eaton's management
team also owns stakes.